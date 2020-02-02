advertisement

Anthony Davis had a team-high 21 points, LeBron James scored a triple double and the Los Angeles Lakers used a 44-point first quarter on Saturday night to clinch a 129-113 win over host Sacramento Kings.

Avery Bradley poured 16 of his 19 points in the first 12 minutes for the Lakers, who were coming off a 127-119 home loss that followed a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on Friday night.

The Lakers improved to 7-0 on the second night of the backcourt, riding on Bradley’s four early pointers to lead up to 24 in the first 12 minutes. James’ finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his 11th double-double of the season, one out of Luke Doncic’s lead, and the 92nd of his career. Only Oscar Robertson (181), Russell Westbrook (146), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) have more career doubles.

advertisement

De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 24 points, and Buddy Hield had 22 for the Kings, who had won three of their last four.

Portland Trail Blazers 124 – Utah Jazz 107

Damian Lillard continued his brave ball with 51 points on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, and he added 12 assists to lead Portland to Utah.

Lillard also made all eight of his free throws during his third 50-point road trip in the past six and four games of the season. He is averaging 48.8 points in the six-match stretch. Hassan Whiteside added 17 points, 21 rebounds and three blocked shots while the Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game and fifth in their last six.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley added 22, but they can’t prevent the Jazz from losing their fourth straight game of the season.

Boston Celtics 116 – Philadelphia 76ers 95

Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum added 25 and Boston avoided a season sweep at the hands of visiting Philadelphia.

Marcus Smart had 16 points, Brad Wanamaker scored 15 and the Celtics won for the sixth time in their last seven games. Boston played without leading scorer Kemba Walker, sidelined by a sore left knee.

Ben Simmons led the 76ers with 23 points, and Joel Embiid was held to 11 in 1-of-11 shooting. Philadelphia shot 36.9 percent (31 of 84) for the contest and 21.2 percent (7 of 33) from 3-point range in his second straight loss. The 76ers had beaten the Celtics in their first three meetings this season, including Dec. 12 at TD Garden.

Los Angeles Clippers 118 – Minnesota Timberwolves 106

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in 24 minutes, his ninth straight game to score at least 30 points, as the host Los Angeles defeated Minnesota.

Paul George, playing in his second run after losing nine due to a left-sided strain of the jam, had 21 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes. Lou Williams added 17 points, and Montrezl Harrell contributed 16 points and six rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who lost their 11th straight game. Andrew Wiggins, unfortunately limited in the first half, had just 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Josh Okogie had 13 points, while Robert Covington tallied 12 points.

Miami Heat 102 – Orlando Magic 89

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, and Tyler Herro added 23 as Miami handed the host Orlando the fifth loss in its weakest season.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 24 points, and Nikola Vucevic added 21. Evan Fournier, who entered the game as Orlando’s leading scorer with 18.8 points, held on to 12 points, including five in the first three quarters. Playing with a sore back, he shot just 3-for-13 from the floor.

Butler and teammate Bam Adebayo played their first game since being named All-Stars on Thursday. Adebayo had a poor shooting night, going 1-for-8 with four points, but he caught 14 rebounds, had five assists and blocked four long season hits.

Dallas Mavericks 123 – Atlanta Hawks 100

Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 27 points to help the Dallas host defeat Atlanta and secure coach Rick Carlisle’s 500th victory with the team. In the 12 seasons leading the Mavericks, Carlisle is 500-435, a winning percentage of 53.5.

Brunson, starting for injured NBA All-Star Luke Doncic, was 12-of-22 from the floor, two of them 3-pointers, with eight assists in his ninth start of the season. The Mavericks were also without Kristaps Porzingis for the second half in the back-to-back game.

Atlanta was led by John Collins with 26 points and 11 rebounds – his 12th double in 24 games – and 20 points by Kevin Huerter, who made six 3-pointers. Trae Young was limited to 12 points and left early with a sprained leg.

Washington Wizards 113 – Brooklyn Nets 107

Bradley Beal scored 15 of his 34 34-point games in the fourth quarter as the Washington host retired late and defeated Brooklyn, who lost to Kyrie Irving in a knee pressure in the fourth quarter.

All of Beal’s fourth-quarter points came in the last 7:02, as he scored 15 of the team’s last 21 on the return after the Nets had led most of the game. Thomas Bryant led the Wizards with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Irving finished with 11 points. ESPN announced that he will undergo an MRI on Sunday. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 26 points, and Garrett Temple added 17, all in the first half.

San Antonio Spurs 114 – Charlotte Hornets 90

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Jakob Poeltl added a season-best 17 on 7-for-8 shooting as San Antonio dominated the second half on the road to an easy home victory against Charlotte.

The Spurs went down by 13 points at halftime but attacked again in the third quarter. After scoring 70-51 at the 9:22 mark, San Antonio gave up runs of 13-2 and 15-2 to bounce back to 79-74. Poeltl and DeRozan each had eight points in the main stretch, which set the table for a fourth quarter with 35 points.

Miles Bridges led all scorers with 25 points for Charlotte, with Cody Zeller adding 14 points and 12 rebounds. Malik Monk totaled 11 points, and Willy Hernangomez and Terry Rozier each scored 10 each for the Hornets, who have lost two straight games and 16 of their past 19.

New York Knicks 92 – Indiana Pacers 85

Marcus Morris Sr scored 12 of his 28 28-point games in the fourth quarter, and his T-shirt with 5:50 left gave the New York Knicks a lead that would not give up an upset Indiana host.

Julius Randle had 16 points and a season-high 18 rebounds for the Knicks, who entered Saturday tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference, but passed the dominant defensive effort in the first and fourth quarters to win only once. fourth in last 16 games. Taj Gibson added 10 points.

Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who only lost for the third time in 11 games. Indiana scored just 11 points in the first quarter – its lowest score in a quarter all season – before being outscored 20-14 in the fourth. Myles Turner had 12 points, while Malcolm Brogdon finished with eight points and 12 assists.

Golden State Warriors 131 – Cleveland Cavaliers 112

Draymond Green matched his career-high with 16 assists, including eight during a 44-point third-quarter burst that pushed Golden State to go to a quick play in Cleveland.

The Warriors shot 10-of-14 on 3-pointers in their third-quarter hit, which started with a double advantage and ended with a commanding 105-78 advantage. Glenn Robinson III added 22 points for the Warriors, while D’Angelo Russell contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Collin Sexton had a high of 23 points to accelerate the Cavaliers, who dropped to 10th in a row at home and 10th in 11 games overall. Kevin Love recorded a double-double with 11 points, 11-forwards for Cleveland, who fell to 0-3 in a four-match hometown.

– Starting the media level

advertisement