Andre Drummond had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, Reggie Jackson provided 20 points and six assists off the bench, and host Detroit Pistons grabbed a five-game losing streak by surprise the Denver Nuggets with a 128-123 win overtime.

Bruce Brown contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Svi Mykhailiuk and Tony Snell each scored 13 points in Detroit. Drummond recorded the 400th double of his career.

Nikola Jokic held Denver with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Will Barton had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Monte Morris scored 19.

Detroit’s Derrick Rose left in the first half with a groin injury and did not return to the game. He finished with two points, ending his games with 20 points on 14.

Milwaukee Bucks 129 – Phoenix Suns 108

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a double by an assist for the fifth time this season, contributing 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists in Milwaukee’s victory over the visiting Phoenix.

Brook Lopez blocked a nine career strike to complete 17 points, and Khris Middleton went for 25 points, helping the Bucks – beaten by Denver at home on Friday – to win for the 10th time in their last 11 games .

Devin Booker scored more than 30 points for the seventh time in his last 10 games, pouring in a game-high 32 to pace the Sun, who lost their second straight.

Toronto Raptors 129 – Chicago Bulls 102

Rookie Terence Davis scored a career-best 31 points on 12-for-15 shooting, and Toronto beat visiting Chicago to equalize the franchise record with 11 straight wins.

Pascal Siakam added 17 points and nine rebounds despite not playing in the fourth quarter for the Raptors, who also won 11 straight in 2016 and 2018.

Thaddeus Young had 21 points and seven rebounds for Chicago before equalizing in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bulls, who have lost three in a row.

Rockets Houston 117 – New Orleans Pelicans 109

James Harden finished a triple-double with a 40-point assist, and Houston held one race back and forth with the visit to New Orleans.

Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, drilling 7 of 15 3-point attempts to hold the Rockets wide while Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers shot a combined 2 from 15 deep. Harden sandwiched a pair of moving sets around two free throws in the fourth quarter to extend Houston’s lead to 110-103 and keep the Pelicans at bay.

New Orleans finished with a 63-43 advantage on the glass, but was stripped of 23 laps that Houston converted to 29 points. The Five Pelicans posted double-digit rebounds: Brandon Ingram (12), Derrick Favors and Lonzo Ball (11 each), and Zion Williamson and Josh Hart (10 each). There were 14 links and 10 lead changes. No team held a double-digit advantage.

