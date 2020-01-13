advertisement

Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in his first game in nearly two months after the Brooklyn Nets never got on the field and passed in the 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night in New York.

Irving returned from a lack of 26 right-handed tackle games. In his first game since Nov. 14 in Denver, the All-Star rookie made 10 of 11 shots, hit a 3-point try of his own and had three assists in 20 minutes.

After earning 11 points at half-time, Irving came out 5-for-5 from the floor in the third before controlling the rest of the game. He rested over the last 17:54, coming out after the Nets took an 87-50 lead, and the result was never in doubt.

The Nets, who were 13-13 in Irving’s absence, led by 39 and won their second straight game after a seven-game losing streak.

San Antonio Spurs 105 – Toronto Raptors 104

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points – 22 in the second half – and visiting San Antonio overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Toronto.

DeRozan, who has scored 20 points in 11 straight games, strangled two free throws with nine seconds remaining for what proved to be the game-winning points after Marco Belinelli’s 3-pointer had given Spurs the lead.

Kyle Lowry struck out 3-pointer with five seconds to pull Toronto inside a point. After San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge missed two free throws with four seconds showing, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam missed a 3-point attempt on the move.

Denver Nuggets 114 – Los Angeles Clippers 104

Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double of the season, Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 19 points from the foul line, and the Denver host beat Los Angeles.

Gary Harris scored 15 points, Michael Porter Jr. 13 and Monte Morris 12 for the Nuggets, who had seven players scored in double figures.

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points, Lou Williams 26 and Montrezl Harrell 25 for the Clippers, who played without Paul George (hamstring injury). Los Angeles cut a 20-point lead to six in the final minutes, but failed to finish the rally.

New York Knicks 124 – Miami Heat 121

Taj Gibson’s free throw with 1:38 left pushed New York ahead for good, overcoming a comeback from a 14-point deficit in the second half to defeat Miami.

Julius Randle scored a game-high 26 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Knicks, who grabbed a five-game sack after overpowering the Heat 40-27 in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat, who have dropped two straight for their first loss of the season.

Utah Jazz 127 – Wizards Washington 116

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points, and Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds to help Utah defeat Washington for its ninth straight victory.

Jordan Clarkson added 23 points off the bench, and Joe Ingles 20 for Utah. Six players scored in double figures to help the Jazz improve to 14-1 in their past 15 games.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points to lead the Wizards, and Davis Bertans added 18.

Memphis Grizzlies 122 – Golden State Warriors 102

Jonas Valanciunas scored 15 of his team-high 31 points in the third quarter and added 19 rebounds overall as the Memphis host broke open a close game against Golden State en route to her fifth straight win.

The 31-point total was one of Valanciunas’ off-season, set in December in agoikago. The 19 rebounds were the best since pulling 20 in Phoenix last March.

The Warriors led by as many as seven points in the first half and were within 63-62 in the second minute of the third period after a 3-pointer by Glenn Robinson III, before the Grizzlies gradually retired.

Phoenix Suns 100 – Charlotte Hornets 92

Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Phoenix host past Charlotte.

Deandre Ayton contributed 18 points and nine rebounds away from the bench, and Devin Booker added 12 points and nine assists for the Suns, who are 5-3 after a landslide in the weakest season.

Dwayne Bacon scored 24 points off the bench for the Hornets, who have lost four straight games and 10 of their past 12.

