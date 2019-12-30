advertisement

Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers host defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 19 points, converting 5 of 9 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers off the bench for the Lakers, while Dwight Howard scored all of his 15 points in the first half. On the eve of his 35th birthday, LeBron James finished with 13 points and 13 assists.

Luke Doncic, who entered the race as the NBA’s third leading scorer with 29.1 points per game, had 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting to go with seven assists. He was 0 for 6 on 3-pointer. Delon Wright added 14 points from the bench, while Kristaps Porzingis scored 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

advertisement

The Mavericks had a fear in the second quarter when Doncic crashed to the floor after being piled up by Howard with a drive in the bucket. He left the game with 2:02 remaining in the quarter but returned in the second.

Thunder 98, Kidnappers 97

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fits best in his career with 32 points – including the breakaway jumper with 36 seconds remaining – after visiting Oklahoma City with Ed Toronto.

Chris Paul scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half after the Thunder won their fifth straight game in Toronto and sixth in their last seven contests overall. Paul added 11 rebounds and eight assists in the win.

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 20 points for the Raptors. Patrick McCaw added 13 points, and Serge Ibaka had 12 points to pass along with 14 rebounds.

Grizzlies 117, Hornets 104

Dillon Brooks scored 20 points and Memphis found numerous sources of offense to defeat visiting Charlotte.

Brandon Clarke scored 18 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 16, Grayson Allen scored a season-high 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. provided 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Memphis shot 17-for-17 in free throws.

The Hornets ’best shooting has missed five games in a row. Malik Monk led Charlotte with 18 points from the bench, while PJ Washington and Devonte ‘Graham both scored 16.

Pelicans 127, Rockets 112

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball scored 27 points each as the New Orleans host beat Houston with the shortstop.

Jrue Holiday and E’Twaun Moore added 25 each and Derrick Favors had 12 points and 16 rebounds as the Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games. They outscored the Rockets 41-19 in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets played without James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Coach Mike D’Antoni said Harden, averaging 38.3 points per game in the league, could play but was held out to rest with a sprained leg and a sore knee. Westbrook was inactive in the back of a backfield as the Houston host defeated New Jersey by 108-98 on Saturday.

Nos. 120, Kings 115

Rookie Michael Porter Jr. had a season-high 19 points in his first career start, Will Barton also had 19 points, and the Denver host handed Sacramento his seventh straight loss.

Jerami Grant scored 18, Nikolla Jokic had 17, Mason Plumlee had 15 away from the bench, and Jamal Murray had 13 points and seven assists for Denver, who played without guard Gary Harris (left shin confusion) and ahead of Paul Millsap (tampering). of the left knee).

Nemanja Bjelica had 27 points, Buddy Hield scored 20, De’Aaron Fox added 18 points and 13 assists, and Richaun Holmes also scored 18 for the Kings.

– Starting the media level

advertisement