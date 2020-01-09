advertisement

By Karma Allen

ABC News – A young NBA star has given relief to hundreds of troubled families this week by forgiving over $ 1 million in unpaid medical debt.

Atlanta Hawks’ point guard, Trae Young, made a donation through his charity to help eliminate the medical debt of some 600 low-income residents in Atlanta, his foundation said on Wednesday.

“The city of Atlanta welcomed me with open arms,” ​​said Young in a statement on Wednesday. “It is very important for me to give something back to this community. I hope that these families will find some relief when they know that their bills have been settled at the beginning of the new year. “

The 21-year-old rookie has partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that has paid out more than $ 1 billion since its inception in 2014, according to its website. The group specializes in helping organizations buy debt from medical providers and debt sellers for pennies on the dollar.

Young’s $ 10,000 donation was sufficient to clear the unpaid medical debt of $ 1,059,186.39 for 570 residents of Atlanta. The target group were those who are insolvent, live at least twice below the federal poverty line and / or have debts of 5% or more of their gross annual income.

Young, who is with the Hawks in his second year, owes his team that it helped “make a difference.

“I am blessed to have such a great team around me to help me achieve this … #MakeADifference,” he said in a tweet to his 341,000 followers.

The Oklahoma-born American was drafted for the fifth time in the overall classification in 2018. The following year, together with the Trae Young Basketball Academy, he founded the Trae Young Foundation, which provides young athletes in his home state of Oklahoma with the opportunity to improve their basketball skills.

Young has had 287 assists and 981 points in the 2019-20 season, both top 5 in the NBA.

