TMZ reports former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California:

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas on Sunday morning… confirmed TMZ Sports.

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when he fell. A fire started. Emergency personnel responded, but no one on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We are told that Vanessa Bryant was not one of the people on board.

Curt Sandoval of KABC-TV in Los Angeles tweeted that the station had confirmed this information:

Our office ABC7 has confirmed

# abc7eyewitness

– Curt Sandoval (@ abc7curt) January 26, 2020

The Los Angeles Times also reported verification of the story via Twitter and on its website:

UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, the NBA and MVP who has had a 20-year career with the L.A. Makers, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. He was 41 years old.

– Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020

