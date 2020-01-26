TMZ reports former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California:
Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas on Sunday morning… confirmed TMZ Sports.
Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when he fell. A fire started. Emergency personnel responded, but no one on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We are told that Vanessa Bryant was not one of the people on board.
Curt Sandoval of KABC-TV in Los Angeles tweeted that the station had confirmed this information:
Our office ABC7 has confirmed
The Los Angeles Times also reported verification of the story via Twitter and on its website:
UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, the NBA and MVP who has had a 20-year career with the L.A. Makers, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. He was 41 years old.
