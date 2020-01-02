advertisement

Mitchell Robinson was a perfect 11-for-11 from the field in a historic shootout Wednesday night, and he helped break Carmelo Anthony’s return to Madison Square Garden and lead the New York Knicks to a 117-93 win to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Knicks won a third straight game of the season – their longest winning streak since a three-game series in November 2018. New York has won six of 10 and is 6-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller. The Blazers Trail, which began a five-game road trip on Wednesday, have lost a season-high five straight.

Robinson finished with 22 points as he tied the Knicks’ record for the largest field goal he makes without a loss. Bernard King (January 19, 1984) and Johnny Newman (January 6, 1988) were also 11-for-11 from the field.

Julius Randle (22 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double for the Knicks. Anthony, playing at Madison Square Garden for only the second time after being traded by the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017, led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 26 points.

Orlando Magic 122 – Washington Wizards 101

D.J. Augustin scored 25 points off the season and added nine assists while Orlando recorded an easy victory in the nation’s capital, marking the Magic’s third win over the Wizards in as many meetings this season.

Nikola Vucevic collected 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Washington’s Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half on his return from a two-game absence caused by pain in his right foot.

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac was lifted off the floor in the closet after holding a surviving left knee early in the first quarter. Isaac was holding his left knee after contacting Beal by car toward the basket.

Milwaukee Bucks 106 – Minnesota Timberwolves 104

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee hosts to a win over Minnesota. Triumph gives the Bucks (31-5) the best start of 36 games in franchise history. The 1971-72 squad led by legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar threw Game No. 36 on a 30-6 note.

Khris Middleton added 13 points for Milwaukee, who scored 100 or more points for the 60th straight game. The only team with a longer episode in the last 30 years is the Houston Rockets, which reached the century mark 61 times in a row during the 2016-17 campaign.

Shabazz Napier scored 22 points to lead Minnesota, which lost for the 13th time in the past 15 contests. Gorgui Dieng recorded 15 points, but his possible 20-foot connecting attempt was thrown out in less than three seconds.

