Zion Williamson had his double-double as an NBA player, and the New Orleans Pelicans won with him for the first time in the lineup, 123-108 over the visiting Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Williams, the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, had 21 points and 11 rebounds in his third game following his debut following pre-knee surgery. Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 25 points, and Derrick Favors added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Lonzo Ball had a career-high 15 assists to go with eight points.

All-Star quarterback Kemba Walker led the Celtics with 35 points, Gordon Hayward scored 23, and Jaylen Brown, returning from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, added 20.

Before singing the national anthem, the Pelicans held a 24-second silence in honor of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died along with one of his daughters, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday morning. When the game started, the teams followed the Spurs and Raptors lead earlier in the day by dribbling the shot clock in honor of Bryant for their first possessions.

Atlanta Hawks 152 – Wizards Washington 133

Trae Young responded in an emotional way to Bryant’s passing by producing 45 points and 14 assists to help Atlanta defeat the visiting Washington on Sunday. Young started the match wearing Nr. 8, Bryant’s original jersey number, before changing to his usual number 11. Young wore Bryant’s number 24 on the back of the shoe.

It was the eighth time this season Young has scored a 40-point lead. He was 13 of 24 from the floor, 13 of 16 from the line and had six rebounds. Five other players scored in double figures: De’Andre Hunter with 25, Kevin Huerter with 18, John Collins with 16, Bruno Fernando with 14 and Cam Reddish with 13. Fernando had 12 rebounds.

Bradley Beal had 40 points and six assists for Washington, who also had six more players in double figures. Troy Brown Jr. finished with 19 points.

Los Angeles Clippers 112 – Orlando Magic 97

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Landry Shamet and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points each as Los Angeles used a third-quarter fee to score the road victory.

Lou Williams scored 15 points as the Clippers improved to 4-1 on their journey over six game seasons. Leonard extended his career-long games with 30 points in eight games.

Michael Carter-Williams scored 15 points after the Magic lost their third consecutive game and fell for the fifth time in their past six games.

New York Knicks 110 – Brooklyn Nets 97

Reggie Bullock boosted a crucial quarter in the third quarter by hitting a 3-pointer back-to-back – including the basket that gave New York the lead for good – in its win against visiting Brooklyn.

Julius Randle had 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Knicks won just the third time in 13 games. Marcus Morris Sr scored 21 points, Taj Gibson scored 11 points and Bullock added 10 points. Mitchell Robinson (12 points) and Frank Ntilikina (11 points) each scored double digits from the bench.

Spencer Dinwiddle scored 23 points for the Nets, who have lost six of seven and are 3-14 since Christmas. Taurean Prince had 14 points while Rodions Kurucs scored 12 points. Joe Harris and Garrett Temple added 11 points apiece.

Denver Nuggets 117 – Rockets Houston 110

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, Jerami Grant scored a season-long 25 points and the Denver host beat Houston with short goals.

Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris scored 17 points each, Will Barton had 11 and Malik Beasley 10 for Denver.

The Rockets played without leading scorer in the NBA, James Harden because of a confusion in his left thigh that coach Mike D’Antoni said could keep him out of Monday’s game in Utah.

Toronto Raptors 110 – San Antonio Spurs 106

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, 30 of them in a dominant first half, and Fred VanVleet hit the decisive 3-goal at the last minute, after visiting Toronto won a victory over San Antonio.

It was Toronto’s seventh straight win, tying her best season. The last team to beat the Raptors was San Antonio, which defeated the Raptors 105-104 in Toronto on January 12th.

Toronto led by 19 points in the first quarter, with a dozen in the first half, but with only one point passing in the final period. The Spurs then scored 12 of the first 15 points of the period to take advantage of eight points before the Raptors responded with a 14-0 goal.

Memphis Grizzlies 114 – Phoenix Suns 109

Ja Morant scored 23 points to lead three Memphis players to score 20-plus points while the Grizzlies host Phoenix.

The game opened with Memphis taking a 24-second break in memory of Bryant. Phoenix recovered with an eight-second backhand violation. The gestures recognized Bryant’s two jersey numbers.

After the odd tribute, Memphis surged ahead 30-18 after the first quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. Morant and Dillon Brooks carried much of the scoring charge right from the start, and both Jackson and Brooks finished with 20 points.

