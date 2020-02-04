advertisement

Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler – playing against the team that traded him last year – scored a season-high 38 points in just 29 minutes to lead the Miami Heat host past the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night.

It was the second highest scoring rule match in the history of the Heat. Miami shot 56.5 percent from the floor, including 16 of 32 in 3-point attempts.

Goran Dragic added 24 points and six assists, and Bam Adebayo had 18 points, a game-high 11 assists and eight rebounds for Miami. Heat-starting power forward Meyers Leonard (left ankle) and backup guard Tyler Herro (right ankle) left with injuries and did not return.

The 76ers were led by Joel Embiid, who had 29 points and 12 rebounds. All-Star Fellow Ben Simmons added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Mike Scott added 17 points from the bench, but Philadelphia dropped for the 10th time in the past 12 games on the road.

Los Angeles Clippers 108 – San Antonio Spurs 105

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points and Paul George had 19, leading Los Angeles to a back-to-back victory over visiting San Antonio.

Leonard, who also had seven assists and six rebounds, had scored at least 30 points in each of his previous nine contests. George finished with game results in rebounds (12) and assists (eight).

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 27 points and nine rebounds while DeMar DeRozan had 26 points. Patty Mills had 18 points off the bench, and Trey Lyles scored 10 for San Antonio, who led by 15 points in the second quarter.

Sacramento Kings 113 – Minnesota Timberwolves 109

De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting to help Sacramento post a victory over the visiting Minnesota.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 23 points and Buddy Hield extended 16 off the bench for the Kings. Harrison Barnes had 14 points and seven assists, and Nemanja Bjelica scored 12 points for Sacramento, who never trailed while winning for the fourth time in six games.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves. Minnesota’s Shabazz Napier had 17 points and seven assists, and Robert Covington scored 15 points.

Dallas Mavericks 112 – Indiana Pacers 103

Kristaps Porzingis recorded the season’s peak in both points (38) and 3-pointers (six), as Dallas posted a victory over Indiana in Indianapolis.

Porzingis added 12 rebounds and sank all 12 free throw attempts along the way to surpass his season-high point total of 35. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks. , who improved to 17-7 on the road.

Domantas Sabonis collected 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Pacers, who have dropped three of their past four games on the heel to win seven of their previous eight.

Orlando Magic 112 – Charlotte Hornets 100

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points while Orlando grabbed a five-match losing streak by beating host Charlotte. The Hornets were the last team Orlando had to beat on Jan. 20 in Charlotte.

Evan Fournier scored 17 points while Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, who shot 53.8 percent from the field. Orlando had assisted in 35 of 43 baskets, helping the team reach the 100-point mark for the first time in five games.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 18 points. Cody Zeller had 17 points, Miles Bridges scored 16 and Devonte ‘Graham had 15.

New York Knicks 139 – Cleveland Cavaliers 134 (OT)

Marcus Morris Sr. managed to stretch when he scored 16 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime when visiting New York overcoming a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to surpass Cleveland.

Elfrid Payton (17 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds) had his first triple of the season for the Knicks, who have won two straight – just their third winning game of the season. Julius Randle scored 20 points while Dennis Smith Jr. scored. (15 points), Bobby Portis (12) and Kevin Knox II (12) each got in double digits off the bench.

Kevin Love scored a season-high 33 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost 11 of their past 12 overall. Collin Sexton scored 29 while Larry Nance Jr. had 18 and Cedi Osman 15. 15. Darius Garland added 14 points and reserve Kevin Porter Jr. had 12.

Golden State Warriors 125 – Washington Wizards 117

Alec Burks scored a team-high 30 points, including a key one that stalled a rally in Washington with 4:05 to play as Golden State held off the Wizards host for a second straight win.

Glenn Robinson had 22 points and Baltimore native Damion Lee had 19 while the Warriors followed in Cleveland with another high-scoring performance, this without D’Angelo Russell, who suffered a fractured right shoulder in the win over the Cavaliers.

Bradley Beal continued his final lead with a game-high 43 points for Washington, who had won two straight to start a four-game hometown.

Boston Celtics 123 – Atlanta Hawks 115

Jayson Tatum scored 15 of his 28 points in the third quarter while visiting Boston took control of the game en route to a win over Atlanta.

Tatum was 10 of 20 from the field with five 3-pointers and caught seven rebounds. He was one of three Celtics with more than 20 points, joining Gordon Hayward with (24) and Jaylen Brown (21). Hayward added seven rebounds and six assists.

Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 34 points and seven assists. However, Young did nine laps, including one with one minute left when the Hawks landed four.

Memphis Grizzlies 96 – Detroit Pistons 82

Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks while Memphis withdrew from Detroit.

Valanciunas made 13 of 19 field goal attempts. Dillon Brooks contributed 15 points and five assists while the Grizzlies swept the two-game season series after winning in Detroit last month.

Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 25 points, 18 rebounds and four assists, but his team was limited to 29 points in the second half. Christian Wood and Langston Galloway scored 17 points from the bench.

Brooklyn Nets 119 – Phoenix Suns 97

Caris LeVert tied a career-high 29 points, and Brooklyn took control in the third quarter on the road to victory over Phoenix in New York.

LeVert made 10 of 20 shots, struck out seven free throw attempts and also gave up seven assists of the season as the Nets won for the fourth time in six games. Brooklyn was playing without Kyrie Irving (sprained right knee), who has been sidelined for at least a week.

Brooklyn’s Joe Harris added 16 points after announcing he would defend his 3-point swap title at the All-Star weekend in Beratikago. Deandre Ayton collected 25 points and 17 rebounds for Phoenix, which lost for the sixth time in eight games.

