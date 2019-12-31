advertisement

Shabazz Napier scored eight of his 24 points of the season during the 24-overtime when the Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed a nine-game home losing streak with a 122-115 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Rookie Jarrett Culver added 21 career-high points for the Wolf, who made 7 of 10 shots overtime and shot 40.4 percent overall. Keita Bates-Diop added 15 points, and Robert Covington contributed 14.

Minnesota’s Gorgui Dieng racked up 11 points and 20 rebounds as he started in place of Karl-Anthony Towns (sprained left knee) for the seventh straight game.

Spencer Dinwiddie led all scorers with 36 points in the 12-by-31 shooting for the Nets, who blew a five-point lead in the final minutes of the two-plus rules and lost their third straight game.

Washington Wizards 123 – Miami Heat 105

Jordan McRae scored 29 points and Garrison Mathews added 28 points to help Washington calm down Miami, which entered the day with the longest active winning streak in five games.

Ian Mahinmi added a career-high 25 points – including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers – for the Wizards. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, and Bam Adebayo added 14 points and a solid rebound in the game 14 rebounds.

The Wizards, who entered the game losing nine of the 11 games, took control in the second quarter when Mathews had 20 points. Washington overcomes the missing seven injured players, most notably two-time All-Star shooting defender Bradley Beal (sharp knee injured), who leads the team in scoring (27.8 points) and assists (6.7). Beal had played 194 games in a row before losing the past two contests.

Atlanta Hawks 101 – Orlando Magic 93

Brandon Goodwin scored a career-high 21 points and helped Atlanta recover from an 18-point deficit to end its 10-game losing streak with a road win over Orlando.

Goodwin, playing just his fifth game of the season on a two-way contract, shot 7-for-11 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point attempts and had six assists. His previous best was five points.

Atlanta’s Alex Lennett added 18 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Huerter scored 19, and rookie De’Andre Hunter scored 16.

Milwaukee Bucks 123 – Chicago Bulls 102

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on his return from a back injury, and Milwaukee drove in a victory in the agoikago.

Khris Middleton finished with a team-high 25 points for Milwaukee, which won its third straight game. Guard Eric Bledsoe returned from a right foot injury and scored 15 points in 16 minutes of limited action.

Bulls quarterback Zach LaVine scored a team-high 19 points despite missing 16 of 23 shots. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 10 points and 11 boards.

Phoenix Suns 122 – Portland Trail Blazers 116

Devin Booker recorded 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help the Phoenix score the Portland host and finish an 11-game, head-to-head losing streak.

Kelly Oubre Jr. made a career-best seven 3-pointers while scoring 29 points, and Ricky Rubio recorded 18 points and 13 assists for the Phoenix. The Sun rebounded by 19 after a quarter but surpassed the Trail Blazers 39-27 in the decisive crucial quarter.

Damian Lillard had 33 points and seven assists, and CJ McCollum contributed 25 points and six assists for Portland, which lost its fourth straight game. Hassan Whiteside recorded 16 points, 22 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Trail Blazers.

Utah Jazz 104 – Detroit Pistons 81

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, and Utah skipped a slow start to get away from Detroit to Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson, playing in his third game since beating Cleveland, secured 20 points off the Utah bench. Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 17 points, and Rudy Gobert scored 13 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks for the Jazz, who have won three in a row and eight of nine.

Derrick Rose led Detroit, which has lost seven of its past eight, with 20 points away from the bench. Andre Drummond had 15 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and three assists but also completed seven laps. Svi Mykhailiuk contributed 15 points, and Christian Wood added 11 points and nine rebounds.

