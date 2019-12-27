advertisement

Luke Doncic scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed eight assists on his return to the lineup after missing four games to help the Dallas Mavericks outscend the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday.

Dallas led by five points entering the fourth quarter and just 82-79 after a lineup by the Spurs’ Patty Mills with 10:11 to play. However, the Mavericks raised the heat. Kristaps Porzingis made 3 consecutive notes, and Dallas later switched to a 14-2 goal that featured two laps from Dorian Finney-Smith and a pass from Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson, extending their margin to 17 points.

The Spurs made one last lead, scoring the last 13 points of the game, but they could not climb back, falling to their Lone Star State rivals for the second time in two meetings this season.

Doncic, who had been out with an ankle injury, got right where he left off, leading the Mavericks with 13 points in the first half. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 17 points for Dallas, which has won nine of its past 13 games. San Antonio got 21 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 from Rudy Gay.

Detroit Pistons 132 – Washington Wizards 102

Christian Wood scored 22 points off the bench, Tim Frazier had 17 points and six assists and the Detroit host grabbed a five-game losing streak blasting Washington.

Derrick Rose contributed 15 points and six assists, Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Andre Drummond provided 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons. Bruce Brown and Svi Mykhailiuk added 12 points, and Tony Snell placed 10th.

Anzejs Pasecniks led the Wizards with 17 points, while Bradley Beal and Jordan McRae each had 15 points. Troy Brown Jr. contributed 13 points, and Gary Payton II, signed less than a week ago, added 10 points.

Memphis Grizzlies 110 – Oklahoma City Thunder 97

Frontcourt associates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas combined for 41 points, the Memphis bench added 46, and a strong second half enabled the Grizzlies to a win in Oklahoma City.

Jackson continued his hot scoring touch of late, posting 20 points for his 13th 20-plus-point score of the season. Valanciunas scored 11 of his 21 21-pointers in the fourth quarter, including three straight buckets in a stretch that extended Memphis’s lead from 12 to 20 points.

Oklahoma City, which entered a four-game winning streak and a seven-out nine win, was led by Chris Paul, who posted game-highs of 23 points and 11 assists.

New York Knicks 94 – Brooklyn Nets 82

Julius Randle scored 33 points as New York drew in the second half against senior host Brooklyn.

The Knicks stopped a four-game losing streak to the Nets and improved to 4-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller in a game they led by as many as 23 points.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points, but the nets fell to 12-7 without Kyrie Irving (right-handed pitching). Dinwiddie was 5 of 15 from the floor while the Nets shot 26.9 percent and missed 37 of 50 3-point attempts, while no other Brooklyn player scored double figures.

