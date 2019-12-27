advertisement

Luke Doncic scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed eight assists on his return to the lineup after missing four games to help the Dallas Mavericks outscend the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday.

Dallas led by five points entering the fourth quarter and just 82-79 after a lineup by the Spurs’ Patty Mills with 10:11 to play. However, the Mavericks raised the heat. Kristaps Porzingis made 3 consecutive notes, and Dallas later switched to a 14-2 goal that featured two laps from Dorian Finney-Smith and a pass from Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson, extending their margin to 17 points.

The Spurs made one last lead, scoring the last 13 points of the game, but they could not climb back, falling to their Lone Star State rivals for the second time in two meetings this season.

advertisement

Doncic, who had been out with an ankle injury, got right where he left off, leading the Mavericks with 13 points in the first half. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 17 points for Dallas, which has won nine of its past 13 games. San Antonio got 21 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 from Rudy Gay.

Minnesota Timberwolves 105 – Sacramento Kings 104 (2 OT)

Gorgui Dieng recorded the season’s peak with 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Minnesota threw an 11-game losing streak with a double victory outside the Sacramento host.

Robert Covington had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who won for the first time since Nov. 27. Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points on just 4 of 19 shooting, but also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Sacramento’s Buddy Hield had his second 2-point 3-point attempt to knock down the edge as the Kings lost their fifth straight game. De’Aaron Fox left less than two minutes into the game due to back spasms for the Kings, who also lost to Marvin Bagley III in a left foot injury in the third quarter after he scored 18 points in 20 minutes.

New York Knicks 94 – Brooklyn Nets 82

Julius Randle scored 33 points as New York drew in the second half against senior host Brooklyn.

The Knicks stopped a four-game losing streak to the Nets and improved to 4-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller in a game they led by as many as 23 points.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points for the Nets, who shot 26.9 percent from the floor. The shooting percentage was the lowest by a team in a game since the Chicago Bulls shot 25.7 percent in an 88-65 loss to the Miami Heat in a playoff game on May 13, 2013. The last time a team shot so poorly in a regular Game of the Season was when the Orlando Magic hit 24.6 percent in a 87-56 road loss to the Boston Celtics on January 23, 2012.

Detroit Pistons 132 – Washington Wizards 102

Christian Wood scored 22 points off the bench, Tim Frazier had 17 points and six assists and the Detroit host grabbed a five-game losing streak blasting Washington.

Derrick Rose contributed 15 points and six assists, Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Andre Drummond provided 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons. Bruce Brown and Svi Mykhailiuk added 12 points, and Tony Snell placed 10th.

Anzejs Pasecniks led the Wizards with 17 points, while Bradley Beal and Jordan McRae each had 15 points. Troy Brown Jr. contributed 13 points, and Gary Payton II, signed less than a week ago, added 10 points.

Memphis Grizzlies 110 – Oklahoma City Thunder 97

Frontcourt associates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas combined for 41 points, the Memphis bench added 46, and a strong second half enabled the Grizzlies to a win in Oklahoma City.

Jackson continued his hot scoring touch of late, posting 20 points for his 13th 20-plus-point score of the season. Valanciunas scored 11 of his 21 21-pointers in the fourth quarter, including three straight buckets in a stretch that extended Memphis’s lead from 12 to 20 points.

Oklahoma City, which entered a four-game winning streak and a seven-out nine win, was led by Chris Paul, who posted game-highs of 23 points and 11 assists.

Utah Jazz 121 – Portland Trail Blazers 115

Donovan Mitchell scored 16 of his 35 points in the third quarter, and Joe Ingles added 26 as Utah continued its ability at home holding on for a win against Portland in Salt Lake City.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Jazz improved to 12-3 at home. Utah pulled out of a loss Monday in Miami that ended its five-game winning streak.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points for the Trail Blazers, finding his shooting touch after going 0-for-10 from the 3-point range in a home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Lillard was 10 of 21 from the field Thursday and 7 of 13 from long distance. CJ McCollum contributed 25 points for Portland.

– Starting the media level

advertisement