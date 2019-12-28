advertisement

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez combined for 42 points, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated Atlanta 112-86 on Friday, giving the Hawks their ninth straight loss.

The Bucks did not lack League MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did not play due to back pain. Veteran Ersan Ilyasova started the season in his place and tied his senior season with 18 points and caught a better comeback of the season.

Middleton scored 23 and Lopez scored his senior season with 19 points. Atlanta’s Allen Crabbe came out of the bench to make four 3-pointers and scored 20 points the season high.

The Hawks lost the lead to Trae Young with a right foot splashed late in the first half. He had 12 points when injured after going to another player’s foot, and was immediately assisted in the locker room.

Miami Heat 113 – Indiana Pacers 112

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 20 points, and Goran Dragic hit the ball forward as the Miami host defeated Indiana. There were 20 changes to the edge in a solid game.

Miami is now 14-1 at home this season and has won four consecutive games overall. Indiana, which went 3-0 against the Heat last season, was led by Aaron Holiday, who had 17 points and nine assists.

The Heat had a 56-34 advantage in attack, including 14-2 in the offensive glass. No team had a double-digit lead at any time during the game.

Orlando Magic 98 – Philadelphia 76ers 97

Evan Fournier scored 20 points, and Aaron Gordon added 19 points and 11 rebounds when the Orlando host held against Philadelphia.

Terrence Ross failed 17 points away from the bench, and Nikola Vucevic collected 16 points, 12 boards and seven assists for the Magic, who improved to 10-6 at home after beating Philadelphia for the second time this season.

Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, which nearly overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and saw its three-game finish.

Oklahoma City Thunder 104 – Charlotte Hornets 102 (OT)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Dennis Schroder added 24 as he visited Oklahoma City over the long haul, helped by Charlotte’s missed shooting. The Hornets had a chance to tie the game with 1.9 seconds to play in the extra session, but rookie striker P.J. Washington missed on a pair of foul shots.

Chris Paul, who made some key baskets in the adjustment stretch while playing in his place, finished with 16 points, and Steven Adams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Terry Rozier’s 26 points scored for the Hornets, while Graham finished with 15 points and 13 assists and Washington had 14 points.

Boston Celtics 129 – Cleveland Cavaliers 117

Jaylen Brown matched his career high with 34 points, and Jayson Tatum scored 24 of his 30 in the first half as the Boston host passed in a win over Cleveland.

Tatum, who also made 5 of 10 from beyond the arc, struck out 9 of 13 shots from the floor in the first half and finished 11 of 20 to respond to a bad 5-for-18 performance against the Raptors. Enes Kanter scored 14 points and nine rebounds off the field, as the Celtics collected their fifth straight win overall and seventh in a row over Klinveland.

Kevin Love scored 21 of his 30 points in the first half and made 6 of 11 3-point attempts for the Cavaliers, who had won a season-high three in a row after losing 16 of their previous 18.

Golden State Warriors 105 – Phoenix Suns 96

D’Angelo Russell recorded 31 points and six assists to assist Golden State in a victory over Phoenix in San Francisco.

Damion Lee added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Alec Burks scored 13 points off the bench as the Warriors picked their best winning player of the season in four games. Glenn Robinson III recorded 12 points, and Draymond Green had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for the Warriors, who won just five of their first 29 games before the winning streak.

Devin Booker scored 34 points but could not prevent the Suns from losing their eighth straight game. Dario Saric added 11 points and 10 rebounds, Ricky Rubio also scored 11 points, and Frank Kaminsky added 10.

