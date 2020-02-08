advertisement

The reigning NBA champion, the Toronto Raptors, extended their winning streak to 13 games, while the Philadelphia 76ers took a decisive victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Raptors (38-14) stayed hot with a win of 115-106 against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday – a franchise record in tenth place in a row.

Serge Ibaka fired the Raptors with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet (20 points) and Kyle Lowry (16 points, 11 assists) made solid contributions.

advertisement

Lowry ended up third on Toronto’s record list and overtook Vince Carter before ending the game with whiplash.

Competitors of the Eastern Conference, the 76ers, have suffered a series of four losses against Grizzlies 119-107 in Philadelphia.

On the way, the 76s in the Wells Fargo Center impressed again with 22 points and 10 templates from Ben Simmons.

A stiff neck limited Joel Embiid to 10 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes.

What the hell?

Forget Simmons, Embiid and Tobias Harris, it was the Furkan Korkmaz show in Philadelphia. Korkmaz had a career level of 34 points. Turkish imports scored 13 out of 17 shots, including seven out of nine three-point shots.

All-Star Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and led the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 112-107. John Collins had 30 points for the visiting Hawks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (39) and Devin Booker (33) scored 72 points when the Phoenix Suns destroyed Houston Rockets 127-91.

Brown makes headlines about the struggles of the pistons

Andre Drummond’s mistake began with a loss for the Detroit Pistons, and starter Bruce Brown fought in the 108-101 loss at the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown was one of nine players who scored only four points in 33 minutes.

Only two Grizzlies starters achieved double-digit points – Ja Morant (15) and Jonas Valanciunas (14, 10 rebounds). Jaren Jackson Jr. (six points), Dillon Brooks (nine points) and Kyle Anderson (six) fought.

Russell Westbrook was outside and Houston had one night to forget. While James Harden recorded 32 points, his Rockets teammates fought. Houston made only 29 of 85 shots at 34.1 percent.

Hurry with the game winner!

Bradley Beal was the hero of the Washington Wizards who caught the Dallas Mavericks 119-118 off guard.

Friday results

Philadelphia 76ers 119-107 Memphis Grizzlies

Boston Celtics 112-107 Atlanta Hawks

Oklahoma City Thunder 108-101 Detroit Pistons

Toronto Raptors 115-106 Indiana Pacers

Washington Wizards 119-118 Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns 127-91 Houston Rockets

Sacramento Kings 105-97 Miami Heat

Utah Jazz 117-114 Portland Trail Blazer

Lakers at Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Raptors leading the NBA will be on Saturday. However, all eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers. After LeBron James and the Lakers (38-12) were staged by the Rockets at Staples Center, they travel to the humble Golden State Warriors (12-40).

advertisement