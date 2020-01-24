advertisement

January 24 (OPTA) – Position from the NBA on Friday

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Toronto 30 14 .682 –

2. Boston 29 14 .674 0 1/2

3. Philadelphia 29 17 .630 2

4. Brooklyn 18 25 .419 11 1/2

5. New York 12 33 .267 18 1/2

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Milwaukee 39 6 .867 –

2. Indiana 29 16 .644 10

3. Detroit 17 28 .378 22

4. Chicago 17 29 .370 22 1/2

5. Cleveland 12 33 .267 27

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Miami 31 13 .705 –

2. Orlando 21 24 .467 10 1/2

3. Washington 15 29 .341 16

4. Charlotte 15 30 .333 16 1/2

5. Atlanta 11 34 .244 20 1/2

Western Conference

NORTH DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Utah 31 13 .705 –

2. Denver 30 14 .682 1

3. Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 5 1/2

4. Portland 19 27 .413 13

5. Minnesota 15 29 .341 16

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. LA Lakers 36 9 .800 –

2. LA Clippers 31 14 .689 5

3. Phoenix 18 26 .409 17 1/2

4. Sacramento 15 29 .341 20 1/2

5. Golden State 10 36 .217 26 1/2

LEGAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Dallas 28 16 .636 –

2. Houston 27 16 .628 0 1/2

3. San Antonio 20 23 .465 7 1/2

4. Memphis 20 24 .455 8

5. New Orleans 17 28 .378 11 1/2

Programs Saturday, January 25 (EST / GMT)

Dallas to Utah (1700/2200)

Brooklyn to Detroit (1900/0000)

Chicago in Cleveland (2000/0100)

Oklahoma City in Minnesota (2000/0100)

LA Lakers in Philadelphia (2030/0130)

Programs Sunday, January 26 (EST / GMT)

Houston in Denver (1530/2030)

Toronto in San Antonio (1600/2100)

Washington in Atlanta (1800/2300)

Brooklyn in New York (1800/2300)

LA Clippers in Orlando (1800/2300)

Phoenix in Memphis (1800/2300)

Boston in New Orleans (1800/2300)

Indiana in Portland (2100/0200)

Monday, January 27 (EST / GMT)

Cleveland in Detroit (1900/0000)

Orlando in Miami (1930/0030)

San Antonio in forearcago (2000/0100)

Sacramento in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Dallas in Oklahoma City (2000/0100)

Houston in Utah (2100/0200)

Tuesday, January 28 timetables (EST / GMT)

New York at Charlotte (1900/0000)

Golden State in Philadelphia (1900/0000)

New Orleans in Cleveland (1930/0030)

Boston in Miami (1930/0030)

Atlanta in Toronto (1930/0030)

Denver in Memphis (2000/0100)

Washington in Milwaukee (2000/0100)

Phoenix at Dallas (2030/0130)

LA Clippers at LA Lakers (2200/0300)

Programs Wednesday, January 29 (EST / GMT)

Agoikago in Indiana (1900/0000)

Detroit in Brooklyn (1930/0030)

Memphis in New York (1930/0030)

Utah in San Antonio (2030/0130)

Houston in Portland (2200/0300)

Oklahoma City in Sacramento (2200/0300)

