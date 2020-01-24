January 24 (OPTA) – Position from the NBA on Friday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Toronto 30 14 .682 –
2. Boston 29 14 .674 0 1/2
3. Philadelphia 29 17 .630 2
4. Brooklyn 18 25 .419 11 1/2
5. New York 12 33 .267 18 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 39 6 .867 –
2. Indiana 29 16 .644 10
3. Detroit 17 28 .378 22
4. Chicago 17 29 .370 22 1/2
5. Cleveland 12 33 .267 27
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Miami 31 13 .705 –
2. Orlando 21 24 .467 10 1/2
3. Washington 15 29 .341 16
4. Charlotte 15 30 .333 16 1/2
5. Atlanta 11 34 .244 20 1/2
Western Conference
NORTH DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Utah 31 13 .705 –
2. Denver 30 14 .682 1
3. Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 5 1/2
4. Portland 19 27 .413 13
5. Minnesota 15 29 .341 16
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Lakers 36 9 .800 –
2. LA Clippers 31 14 .689 5
3. Phoenix 18 26 .409 17 1/2
4. Sacramento 15 29 .341 20 1/2
5. Golden State 10 36 .217 26 1/2
LEGAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Dallas 28 16 .636 –
2. Houston 27 16 .628 0 1/2
3. San Antonio 20 23 .465 7 1/2
4. Memphis 20 24 .455 8
5. New Orleans 17 28 .378 11 1/2
Programs Saturday, January 25 (EST / GMT)
Dallas to Utah (1700/2200)
Brooklyn to Detroit (1900/0000)
Chicago in Cleveland (2000/0100)
Oklahoma City in Minnesota (2000/0100)
LA Lakers in Philadelphia (2030/0130)
Programs Sunday, January 26 (EST / GMT)
Houston in Denver (1530/2030)
Toronto in San Antonio (1600/2100)
Washington in Atlanta (1800/2300)
Brooklyn in New York (1800/2300)
LA Clippers in Orlando (1800/2300)
Phoenix in Memphis (1800/2300)
Boston in New Orleans (1800/2300)
Indiana in Portland (2100/0200)
Monday, January 27 (EST / GMT)
Cleveland in Detroit (1900/0000)
Orlando in Miami (1930/0030)
San Antonio in forearcago (2000/0100)
Sacramento in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Dallas in Oklahoma City (2000/0100)
Houston in Utah (2100/0200)
Tuesday, January 28 timetables (EST / GMT)
New York at Charlotte (1900/0000)
Golden State in Philadelphia (1900/0000)
New Orleans in Cleveland (1930/0030)
Boston in Miami (1930/0030)
Atlanta in Toronto (1930/0030)
Denver in Memphis (2000/0100)
Washington in Milwaukee (2000/0100)
Phoenix at Dallas (2030/0130)
LA Clippers at LA Lakers (2200/0300)
Programs Wednesday, January 29 (EST / GMT)
Agoikago in Indiana (1900/0000)
Detroit in Brooklyn (1930/0030)
Memphis in New York (1930/0030)
Utah in San Antonio (2030/0130)
Houston in Portland (2200/0300)
Oklahoma City in Sacramento (2200/0300)