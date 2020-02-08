advertisement

February 8 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NBA on Saturday

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Toronto 38 14 .731 –

2. Boston 36 15 .706 1 1/2

3. Philadelphia 32 21 .604 6 1/2

4. Brooklyn 23 27 .460 14

5. New York 16 36 .308 22

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Milwaukee 44 7 .863 –

2. Indiana 31 21 .596 13 1/2

3. Chicago 19 34 .358 26

4. Detroit 19 35 .352 26 1/2

5. Cleveland 13 39 .250 31 1/2

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Miami 34 17 .667 –

2. Orlando 22 30 .423 12 1/2

3. Washington 18 32 .360 15 1/2

4. Charlotte 16 35 .314 18

5. Atlanta 14 39 .264 21

Western Conference

NORTH DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Denver 36 16 .692 –

2. Utah 33 18 .647 2 1/2

3. Oklahoma City 32 20 .615 4

4. Portland 24 29 .453 12 1/2

5. Minnesota 15 35 .300 20

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. LA Lakers 38 12 .760 –

2. LA Clippers 36 15 .706 2 1/2

3. Phoenix 21 31 .404 18

4. Sacramento 20 31 .392 18 1/2

5. Golden State 12 40 .231 27

LEGAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Houston 33 19 .635 –

2. Dallas 31 21 .596 2

3. Memphis 26 26 .500 7

4. San Antonio 22 29 .431 10 1/2

5. New Orleans 21 31 .404 12

Programs Sunday, February 9 (EST / GMT)

Boston in Oklahoma City (1530/2030)

New York at Atlanta (1800/2300)

Chicago in Philadelphia (1800/2300)

Memphis in Washington (1800/2300)

Utah to Houston (1900/0000)

LA Clippers in Cleveland (1930/0030)

Miami to Portland (2100/0200)

Monday, February 10 (EST / GMT)

Charlotte in Detroit (1900/0000)

Brooklyn to Indiana (1900/0000)

Atlanta in Orlando (1900/0000)

Minnesota in Toronto (1930/0030)

Sacramento at Milwaukee (2000/0100)

Utah in Dallas (2030/0130)

San Antonio in Denver (2100/0200)

Miami at Golden State (2230/0330)

Phoenix at LA Lakers (2230/0330)

Programs Tuesday, February 11 (EST / GMT)

LA Clippers in Philadelphia (1900/0000)

Agoikago in Washington (1900/0000)

Portland in New Orleans (2000/0100)

San Antonio at Oklahoma City (2000/0100)

Boston in Houston (2130/0230)

Programs Wednesday, February 12 (EST / GMT)

Atlanta in Cleveland (1900/0000)

Detroit in Orlando (1900/0000)

Toronto in Brooklyn (1930/0030)

Milwaukee to Indiana (1930/0030)

Washington in New York (1930/0030)

Portland in Memphis (2000/0100)

Charlotte in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Sacramento at Dallas (2030/0130)

Golden State in Phoenix (2100/0200)

Miami to Utah (2100/0200)

LA Lakers in Denver (2200/0300)

Programs Thursday, February 13 (EST / GMT)

LA Clippers in Boston (2000/0100)

Oklahoma City in New Orleans (2000/0100)

