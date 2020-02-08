February 8 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NBA on Saturday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Toronto 38 14 .731 –
2. Boston 36 15 .706 1 1/2
3. Philadelphia 32 21 .604 6 1/2
4. Brooklyn 23 27 .460 14
5. New York 16 36 .308 22
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 44 7 .863 –
2. Indiana 31 21 .596 13 1/2
3. Chicago 19 34 .358 26
4. Detroit 19 35 .352 26 1/2
5. Cleveland 13 39 .250 31 1/2
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Miami 34 17 .667 –
2. Orlando 22 30 .423 12 1/2
3. Washington 18 32 .360 15 1/2
4. Charlotte 16 35 .314 18
5. Atlanta 14 39 .264 21
Western Conference
NORTH DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Denver 36 16 .692 –
2. Utah 33 18 .647 2 1/2
3. Oklahoma City 32 20 .615 4
4. Portland 24 29 .453 12 1/2
5. Minnesota 15 35 .300 20
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Lakers 38 12 .760 –
2. LA Clippers 36 15 .706 2 1/2
3. Phoenix 21 31 .404 18
4. Sacramento 20 31 .392 18 1/2
5. Golden State 12 40 .231 27
LEGAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 33 19 .635 –
2. Dallas 31 21 .596 2
3. Memphis 26 26 .500 7
4. San Antonio 22 29 .431 10 1/2
5. New Orleans 21 31 .404 12
Programs Sunday, February 9 (EST / GMT)
Boston in Oklahoma City (1530/2030)
New York at Atlanta (1800/2300)
Chicago in Philadelphia (1800/2300)
Memphis in Washington (1800/2300)
Utah to Houston (1900/0000)
LA Clippers in Cleveland (1930/0030)
Miami to Portland (2100/0200)
Monday, February 10 (EST / GMT)
Charlotte in Detroit (1900/0000)
Brooklyn to Indiana (1900/0000)
Atlanta in Orlando (1900/0000)
Minnesota in Toronto (1930/0030)
Sacramento at Milwaukee (2000/0100)
Utah in Dallas (2030/0130)
San Antonio in Denver (2100/0200)
Miami at Golden State (2230/0330)
Phoenix at LA Lakers (2230/0330)
Programs Tuesday, February 11 (EST / GMT)
LA Clippers in Philadelphia (1900/0000)
Agoikago in Washington (1900/0000)
Portland in New Orleans (2000/0100)
San Antonio at Oklahoma City (2000/0100)
Boston in Houston (2130/0230)
Programs Wednesday, February 12 (EST / GMT)
Atlanta in Cleveland (1900/0000)
Detroit in Orlando (1900/0000)
Toronto in Brooklyn (1930/0030)
Milwaukee to Indiana (1930/0030)
Washington in New York (1930/0030)
Portland in Memphis (2000/0100)
Charlotte in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Sacramento at Dallas (2030/0130)
Golden State in Phoenix (2100/0200)
Miami to Utah (2100/0200)
LA Lakers in Denver (2200/0300)
Programs Thursday, February 13 (EST / GMT)
LA Clippers in Boston (2000/0100)
Oklahoma City in New Orleans (2000/0100)