January 26 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NBA on Saturday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Toronto 31 14 .689 –
2. Boston 30 14 .682 0 1/2
3. Philadelphia 30 17 .638 2
4. Brooklyn 19 25 .432 11 1/2
5. New York 12 34 .261 19 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 40 6 .870 –
2. Indiana 30 16 .652 10
3. Chicago 18 30 .375 23
4. Detroit 17 30 .362 23 1/2
5. Cleveland 12 34 .261 28
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Miami 31 14 .689 –
2. Orlando 21 25 .457 10 1/2
3. Washington 15 29 .341 15 1/2
4. Charlotte 15 31 .326 16 1/2
5. Atlanta 11 35 .239 20 1/2
Western Conference
NORTH DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Utah 32 13 .711 –
2. Denver 31 14 .689 1
3. Oklahoma City 28 19 .596 5
4. Portland 19 27 .413 13 1/2
5. Minnesota 15 31 .326 17 1/2
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Lakers 36 10 .783 –
2. LA Clippers 32 14 .696 4
3. Phoenix 19 26 .422 16 1/2
4. Sacramento 16 29 .356 19 1/2
5. Golden State 10 37 .213 26 1/2
LEGAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 28 16 .636 –
2. Dallas 28 17 .622 0 1/2
3. Memphis 21 24 .467 7 1/2
4. San Antonio 20 24 .455 8
5. New Orleans 17 29 .370 12
Programs Sunday, January 26 (EST / GMT)
Houston in Denver (1530/2030)
Toronto in San Antonio (1600/2100)
Washington in Atlanta (1800/2300)
Brooklyn in New York (1800/2300)
LA Clippers in Orlando (1800/2300)
Phoenix in Memphis (1800/2300)
Boston in New Orleans (1800/2300)
Indiana in Portland (2100/0200)
Monday, January 27 (EST / GMT)
Cleveland in Detroit (1900/0000)
Orlando in Miami (1930/0030)
San Antonio in forearcago (2000/0100)
Sacramento in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Dallas in Oklahoma City (2000/0100)
Houston in Utah (2100/0200)
Tuesday, January 28 timetables (EST / GMT)
New York at Charlotte (1900/0000)
Golden State in Philadelphia (1900/0000)
New Orleans in Cleveland (1930/0030)
Boston in Miami (1930/0030)
Atlanta in Toronto (1930/0030)
Denver in Memphis (2000/0100)
Washington in Milwaukee (2000/0100)
Phoenix at Dallas (2030/0130)
LA Clippers at LA Lakers (2200/0300)
Programs Wednesday, January 29 (EST / GMT)
Agoikago in Indiana (1900/0000)
Detroit in Brooklyn (1930/0030)
Memphis in New York (1930/0030)
Utah in San Antonio (2030/0130)
Houston in Portland (2200/0300)
Oklahoma City in Sacramento (2200/0300)
Programs Thursday, January 30 (EST / GMT)
Toronto in Cleveland (1900/0000)
Charlotte in Washington (1900/0000)
Philadelphia at Atlanta (1930/0030)
Golden State in Boston (2000/0100)
Utah in Denver (2230/0330)
Sacramento at LA Clippers (2230/0330)