January 26 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NBA on Saturday

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Toronto 31 14 .689 –

2. Boston 30 14 .682 0 1/2

3. Philadelphia 30 17 .638 2

4. Brooklyn 19 25 .432 11 1/2

5. New York 12 34 .261 19 1/2

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Milwaukee 40 6 .870 –

2. Indiana 30 16 .652 10

3. Chicago 18 30 .375 23

4. Detroit 17 30 .362 23 1/2

5. Cleveland 12 34 .261 28

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Miami 31 14 .689 –

2. Orlando 21 25 .457 10 1/2

3. Washington 15 29 .341 15 1/2

4. Charlotte 15 31 .326 16 1/2

5. Atlanta 11 35 .239 20 1/2

Western Conference

NORTH DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Utah 32 13 .711 –

2. Denver 31 14 .689 1

3. Oklahoma City 28 19 .596 5

4. Portland 19 27 .413 13 1/2

5. Minnesota 15 31 .326 17 1/2

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. LA Lakers 36 10 .783 –

2. LA Clippers 32 14 .696 4

3. Phoenix 19 26 .422 16 1/2

4. Sacramento 16 29 .356 19 1/2

5. Golden State 10 37 .213 26 1/2

LEGAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Houston 28 16 .636 –

2. Dallas 28 17 .622 0 1/2

3. Memphis 21 24 .467 7 1/2

4. San Antonio 20 24 .455 8

5. New Orleans 17 29 .370 12

Programs Sunday, January 26 (EST / GMT)

Houston in Denver (1530/2030)

Toronto in San Antonio (1600/2100)

Washington in Atlanta (1800/2300)

Brooklyn in New York (1800/2300)

LA Clippers in Orlando (1800/2300)

Phoenix in Memphis (1800/2300)

Boston in New Orleans (1800/2300)

Indiana in Portland (2100/0200)

Monday, January 27 (EST / GMT)

Cleveland in Detroit (1900/0000)

Orlando in Miami (1930/0030)

San Antonio in forearcago (2000/0100)

Sacramento in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Dallas in Oklahoma City (2000/0100)

Houston in Utah (2100/0200)

Tuesday, January 28 timetables (EST / GMT)

New York at Charlotte (1900/0000)

Golden State in Philadelphia (1900/0000)

New Orleans in Cleveland (1930/0030)

Boston in Miami (1930/0030)

Atlanta in Toronto (1930/0030)

Denver in Memphis (2000/0100)

Washington in Milwaukee (2000/0100)

Phoenix at Dallas (2030/0130)

LA Clippers at LA Lakers (2200/0300)

Programs Wednesday, January 29 (EST / GMT)

Agoikago in Indiana (1900/0000)

Detroit in Brooklyn (1930/0030)

Memphis in New York (1930/0030)

Utah in San Antonio (2030/0130)

Houston in Portland (2200/0300)

Oklahoma City in Sacramento (2200/0300)

Programs Thursday, January 30 (EST / GMT)

Toronto in Cleveland (1900/0000)

Charlotte in Washington (1900/0000)

Philadelphia at Atlanta (1930/0030)

Golden State in Boston (2000/0100)

Utah in Denver (2230/0330)

Sacramento at LA Clippers (2230/0330)

