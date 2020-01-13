January 13 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NBA on Sunday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Boston 26 11 .703 –
2. Toronto 25 14 .641 2
3. Philadelphia 25 15 .625 2 1/2
4. Brooklyn 18 20 .474 8 1/2
5. New York 11 29 .275 16 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 35 6 .854 –
2. Indiana 24 15 .615 10
3. Chicago 14 26 .350 20 1/2
4. Detroit 14 26 .350 20 1/2
5. Cleveland 12 27 .308 22
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Miami 27 12 .692 –
2. Orlando 18 21 .462 9
3. Charlotte 15 27 .357 13 1/2
4. Washington 13 26 .333 14
5. Atlanta 8 32 .200 19 1/2
Western Conference
NORTH DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Denver 27 12 .692 –
2. Utah 27 12 .692 –
3. Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 5
4. Portland 16 24 .400 11 1/2
5. Minnesota 15 23 .395 11 1/2
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Lakers 32 7 .821 –
2. LA Clippers 27 13 .675 5 1/2
3. Phoenix 16 23 .410 16
4. Sacramento 15 24 .385 17
5. Golden State 9 32 .220 24
SOUTHERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 26 12 .684 –
2. Dallas 24 15 .615 2 1/2
3. Memphis 18 22 .450 9
4. San Antonio 17 21 .447 9
5. New Orleans 14 26 .350 13
Monday, January 13 (EST / GMT)
New Orleans in Detroit (1900/0000)
Philadelphia in Indiana (1900/0000)
Agoikago in Boston (1930/0030)
Oklahoma City in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Charlotte in Portland (2200/0300)
Orlando in Sacramento (2200/0300)
Cleveland at LA Lakers (2230/0330)
Programs on Tuesday, January 14 (EST / GMT)
Phoenix in Atlanta (1930/0030)
Utah in Brooklyn (1930/0030)
Houston in Memphis (2000/0100)
New York in Milwaukee (2000/0100)
Dallas at Golden State (2230/0330)
Cleveland at LA Clippers (2230/0330)
Programs Wednesday, January 15 (EST / GMT)
Detroit in Boston (1900/0000)
Brooklyn to Philadelphia (1900/0000)
San Antonio in Miami (1930/0030)
Washington, DC in Beratikago (2000/0100)
Indiana in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Toronto in Oklahoma City (2000/0100)
Charlotte in Denver (2100/0200)
Portland in Houston (2130/0230)
Dallas in Sacramento (2200/0300)
Orlando at LA Lakers (2230/0330)
Programs Thursday, January 16 (EST / GMT)
Phoenix in New York (1930/0030)
Boston in Milwaukee (2000/0100)
Utah in New Orleans (2000/0100)
Denver at Golden State (2230/0330)
Orlando at LA Clippers (2230/0330)
Programs Friday, January 17 (EST / GMT)
Minnesota in Indiana (1900/0000)
Agoikago in Philadelphia (1900/0000)
Washington in Toronto (1900/0000)
Cleveland in Memphis (2000/0100)
Miami to Oklahoma City (2000/0100)
Atlanta in San Antonio (2030/0130)
Portland in Dallas (2130/0230)