Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Boston 26 11 .703 –

2. Toronto 25 14 .641 2

3. Philadelphia 25 15 .625 2 1/2

4. Brooklyn 18 20 .474 8 1/2

5. New York 11 29 .275 16 1/2

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Milwaukee 35 6 .854 –

2. Indiana 24 15 .615 10

3. Chicago 14 26 .350 20 1/2

4. Detroit 14 26 .350 20 1/2

5. Cleveland 12 27 .308 22

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Miami 27 12 .692 –

2. Orlando 18 21 .462 9

3. Charlotte 15 27 .357 13 1/2

4. Washington 13 26 .333 14

5. Atlanta 8 32 .200 19 1/2

Western Conference

NORTH DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Denver 27 12 .692 –

2. Utah 27 12 .692 –

3. Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 5

4. Portland 16 24 .400 11 1/2

5. Minnesota 15 23 .395 11 1/2

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. LA Lakers 32 7 .821 –

2. LA Clippers 27 13 .675 5 1/2

3. Phoenix 16 23 .410 16

4. Sacramento 15 24 .385 17

5. Golden State 9 32 .220 24

SOUTHERN DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Houston 26 12 .684 –

2. Dallas 24 15 .615 2 1/2

3. Memphis 18 22 .450 9

4. San Antonio 17 21 .447 9

5. New Orleans 14 26 .350 13

Monday, January 13 (EST / GMT)

New Orleans in Detroit (1900/0000)

Philadelphia in Indiana (1900/0000)

Agoikago in Boston (1930/0030)

Oklahoma City in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Charlotte in Portland (2200/0300)

Orlando in Sacramento (2200/0300)

Cleveland at LA Lakers (2230/0330)

Programs on Tuesday, January 14 (EST / GMT)

Phoenix in Atlanta (1930/0030)

Utah in Brooklyn (1930/0030)

Houston in Memphis (2000/0100)

New York in Milwaukee (2000/0100)

Dallas at Golden State (2230/0330)

Cleveland at LA Clippers (2230/0330)

Programs Wednesday, January 15 (EST / GMT)

Detroit in Boston (1900/0000)

Brooklyn to Philadelphia (1900/0000)

San Antonio in Miami (1930/0030)

Washington, DC in Beratikago (2000/0100)

Indiana in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Toronto in Oklahoma City (2000/0100)

Charlotte in Denver (2100/0200)

Portland in Houston (2130/0230)

Dallas in Sacramento (2200/0300)

Orlando at LA Lakers (2230/0330)

Programs Thursday, January 16 (EST / GMT)

Phoenix in New York (1930/0030)

Boston in Milwaukee (2000/0100)

Utah in New Orleans (2000/0100)

Denver at Golden State (2230/0330)

Orlando at LA Clippers (2230/0330)

Programs Friday, January 17 (EST / GMT)

Minnesota in Indiana (1900/0000)

Agoikago in Philadelphia (1900/0000)

Washington in Toronto (1900/0000)

Cleveland in Memphis (2000/0100)

Miami to Oklahoma City (2000/0100)

Atlanta in San Antonio (2030/0130)

Portland in Dallas (2130/0230)

