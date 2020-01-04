Jan 4 (OPTA) – Position from the NBA on Saturday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Boston 24 8 .750 –
2. Toronto 23 12 .657 2 1/2
3. Philadelphia 23 14 .622 3 1/2
4. Brooklyn 16 17 .485 8 1/2
5. New York 10 25 .286 15 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwauki 31 5 .861 –
2. Indiana 22 13 .629 8 1/2
3. Chicago 13 22 .371 17 1/2
4. Detroit 12 23 .343 18 1/2
5. Cleveland 10 24 .294 20
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Miami 25 10 .714 –
2. Orlando 16 19 .457 9
3. Charlotte 14 23 .378 12
4. Washington 10 24 .294 14 1/2
5. Atlanta 7 28 .200 18
Western Conference
NORTH DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Denver 24 10 .706 –
2. Utah 22 12 .647 2
3. Oklahoma City 19 15 .559 5
4. Portland 15 21 .417 10
5. Minnesota 13 21 .382 11
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Lakers 28 7 .800 –
2. LA Clippers 25 11 .694 3 1/2
3. Phoenix 14 21 .400 14
4. Sacramento 13 22 .371 15
5. Golden State 9 27 .250 19 1/2
SOUTHERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 24 11 .686 –
2. Dallas 22 12 .647 1 1/2
3. San Antonio 14 19 .424 9
4. Memphis 13 22 .371 11
5. New Orleans 11 24 .314 13
Programs Sunday, January 5 (EST / GMT)
New York at LA Clippers (1530/2030)
Portland to Miami (1800/2300)
Minnesota in Cleveland (1930/0030)
Memphis in Phoenix (2000/0100)
Detroit at LA Lakers (2200/0300)
Mondays, January 6 (EST / GMT)
Indiana at Charlotte (1900/0000)
Brooklyn to Orlando (1900/0000)
Oklahoma City in Philadelphia (1900/0000)
Boston in Washington (1900/0000)
Denver in Atlanta (1930/0030)
Utah in New Orleans (2000/0100)
Agoikago in Dallas (2030/0130)
Milwaukee in San Antonio (2030/0130)
Golden State in Sacramento (2200/0300)
Programs Tuesday, January 7 (EST / GMT)
Detroit in Cleveland (1900/0000)
Portland in Toronto (1900/0000)
Oklahoma City in Brooklyn (1930/0030)
Minnesota at Memphis (2000/0100)
Sacramento in Phoenix (2100/0200)
New York at LA Lakers (2230/0330)
Programs Wednesday, January 8 (EST / GMT)
San Antonio in Boston (1900/0000)
Toronto in Charlotte (1900/0000)
Miami to Indiana (1900/0000)
Washington in Orlando (1900/0000)
Houston in Atlanta (1930/0030)
Denver in Dallas (1930/0030)
Chicago in New Orleans (2000/0100)
New York in Utah (2100/0200)
Milwaukee at Golden State (2200/0300)
Programs Thursday, January 9 (EST / GMT)
Cleveland in Detroit (1900/0000)
Boston in Philadelphia (1900/0000)
Portland in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Houston in Oklahoma City (2130/0230)