Jan 4 (OPTA) – Position from the NBA on Saturday

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Boston 24 8 .750 –

2. Toronto 23 12 .657 2 1/2

3. Philadelphia 23 14 .622 3 1/2

4. Brooklyn 16 17 .485 8 1/2

5. New York 10 25 .286 15 1/2

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Milwauki 31 5 .861 –

2. Indiana 22 13 .629 8 1/2

3. Chicago 13 22 .371 17 1/2

4. Detroit 12 23 .343 18 1/2

5. Cleveland 10 24 .294 20

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Miami 25 10 .714 –

2. Orlando 16 19 .457 9

3. Charlotte 14 23 .378 12

4. Washington 10 24 .294 14 1/2

5. Atlanta 7 28 .200 18

Western Conference

NORTH DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Denver 24 10 .706 –

2. Utah 22 12 .647 2

3. Oklahoma City 19 15 .559 5

4. Portland 15 21 .417 10

5. Minnesota 13 21 .382 11

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. LA Lakers 28 7 .800 –

2. LA Clippers 25 11 .694 3 1/2

3. Phoenix 14 21 .400 14

4. Sacramento 13 22 .371 15

5. Golden State 9 27 .250 19 1/2

SOUTHERN DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Houston 24 11 .686 –

2. Dallas 22 12 .647 1 1/2

3. San Antonio 14 19 .424 9

4. Memphis 13 22 .371 11

5. New Orleans 11 24 .314 13

Programs Sunday, January 5 (EST / GMT)

New York at LA Clippers (1530/2030)

Portland to Miami (1800/2300)

Minnesota in Cleveland (1930/0030)

Memphis in Phoenix (2000/0100)

Detroit at LA Lakers (2200/0300)

Mondays, January 6 (EST / GMT)

Indiana at Charlotte (1900/0000)

Brooklyn to Orlando (1900/0000)

Oklahoma City in Philadelphia (1900/0000)

Boston in Washington (1900/0000)

Denver in Atlanta (1930/0030)

Utah in New Orleans (2000/0100)

Agoikago in Dallas (2030/0130)

Milwaukee in San Antonio (2030/0130)

Golden State in Sacramento (2200/0300)

Programs Tuesday, January 7 (EST / GMT)

Detroit in Cleveland (1900/0000)

Portland in Toronto (1900/0000)

Oklahoma City in Brooklyn (1930/0030)

Minnesota at Memphis (2000/0100)

Sacramento in Phoenix (2100/0200)

New York at LA Lakers (2230/0330)

Programs Wednesday, January 8 (EST / GMT)

San Antonio in Boston (1900/0000)

Toronto in Charlotte (1900/0000)

Miami to Indiana (1900/0000)

Washington in Orlando (1900/0000)

Houston in Atlanta (1930/0030)

Denver in Dallas (1930/0030)

Chicago in New Orleans (2000/0100)

New York in Utah (2100/0200)

Milwaukee at Golden State (2200/0300)

Programs Thursday, January 9 (EST / GMT)

Cleveland in Detroit (1900/0000)

Boston in Philadelphia (1900/0000)

Portland in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Houston in Oklahoma City (2130/0230)

