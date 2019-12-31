advertisement

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Boston 22 8 .733 –

2. Toronto 22 11 .667 1 1/2

3. Philadelphia 23 12 .657 1 1/2

4. Brooklyn 16 16 .500 7

5. New York 9 24 .273 14 1/2

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Milwaukee 30 5 .857 –

2. Indiana 21 12 .636 8

3. Chicago 13 21 .382 16 1/2

4. Detroit 12 22 .353 17 1/2

5. Cleveland 10 22 .313 18 1/2

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Miami 24 9 .727 –

2. Orlando 14 19 .424 10

3. Charlotte 13 22 .371 12

4. Washington 10 22 .313 13 1/2

5. Atlanta 7 27 .206 17 1/2

Western Conference

NORTH DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Denver 23 9 .719 –

2. Utah 21 12 .636 2 1/2

3. Oklahoma City 17 15 .531 6

4. Portland 14 20 .412 10

5. Minnesota 12 20 .375 11

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. LA Lakers 26 7 .788 –

2. LA Clippers 23 11 .676 3 1/2

3. Phoenix 13 20 .394 13

4. Sacramento 12 21 .364 14

5. Golden State 9 25 .265 17 1/2

SOUTHERN DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Houston 22 11 .667 –

2. Dallas 21 11 .656 0 1/2

3. San Antonio 13 18 .419 8

4. Memphis 13 21 .382 9 1/2

5. New Orleans 11 23 .324 11 1/2

Programs Wednesday, January 1 (EST / GMT)

Orlando in Washington (1800/2300)

Portland in New York (1930/0030)

Minnesota in Milwaukee (2000/0100)

Phoenix at LA Lakers (2230/0330)

Programs Thursday, January 2 (EST / GMT)

Charlotte in Cleveland (1900/0000)

Denver in Indiana (1900/0000)

Toronto in Miami (1930/0030)

Utah in agoikago (2000/0100)

Golden State in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Brooklyn to Dallas (2030/0130)

Oklahoma City in San Antonio (2030/0130)

Memphis in Sacramento (2200/0300)

Detroit at LA Clippers (2230/0330)

Programs Friday, January 3 (EST / GMT)

Atlanta in Boston (1900/0000)

Miami to Orlando (1900/0000)

Portland in Washington (1900/0000)

Philadelphia in Houston (2000/0100)

New York in Phoenix (2100/0200)

New Orleans at LA Lakers (2230/0330)

Programs Saturday, January 4 (EST / GMT)

Memphis at LA Clippers (1530/2030)

Toronto in Brooklyn (1800/2300)

Utah in Orlando (1900/0000)

Indiana in Atlanta (1930/0030)

Oklahoma City in Cleveland (1930/0030)

Denver in Washington (2000/0100)

Boston in forearcago (2000/0100)

Charlotte at Dallas (2030/0130)

San Antonio at Milwaukee (2030/0130)

Detroit at Golden State (2030/0130)

New Orleans in Sacramento (2200/0300)

Programs Sunday, January 5 (EST / GMT)

New York at LA Clippers (1530/2030)

Portland to Miami (1800/2300)

Minnesota in Cleveland (1930/0030)

Memphis in Phoenix (2000/0100)

Detroit at LA Lakers (2200/0300)

