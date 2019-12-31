December 31 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NBA on Tuesday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Boston 22 8 .733 –
2. Toronto 22 11 .667 1 1/2
3. Philadelphia 23 12 .657 1 1/2
4. Brooklyn 16 16 .500 7
5. New York 9 24 .273 14 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 30 5 .857 –
2. Indiana 21 12 .636 8
3. Chicago 13 21 .382 16 1/2
4. Detroit 12 22 .353 17 1/2
5. Cleveland 10 22 .313 18 1/2
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Miami 24 9 .727 –
2. Orlando 14 19 .424 10
3. Charlotte 13 22 .371 12
4. Washington 10 22 .313 13 1/2
5. Atlanta 7 27 .206 17 1/2
Western Conference
NORTH DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Denver 23 9 .719 –
2. Utah 21 12 .636 2 1/2
3. Oklahoma City 17 15 .531 6
4. Portland 14 20 .412 10
5. Minnesota 12 20 .375 11
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Lakers 26 7 .788 –
2. LA Clippers 23 11 .676 3 1/2
3. Phoenix 13 20 .394 13
4. Sacramento 12 21 .364 14
5. Golden State 9 25 .265 17 1/2
SOUTHERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 22 11 .667 –
2. Dallas 21 11 .656 0 1/2
3. San Antonio 13 18 .419 8
4. Memphis 13 21 .382 9 1/2
5. New Orleans 11 23 .324 11 1/2
Programs Wednesday, January 1 (EST / GMT)
Orlando in Washington (1800/2300)
Portland in New York (1930/0030)
Minnesota in Milwaukee (2000/0100)
Phoenix at LA Lakers (2230/0330)
Programs Thursday, January 2 (EST / GMT)
Charlotte in Cleveland (1900/0000)
Denver in Indiana (1900/0000)
Toronto in Miami (1930/0030)
Utah in agoikago (2000/0100)
Golden State in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Brooklyn to Dallas (2030/0130)
Oklahoma City in San Antonio (2030/0130)
Memphis in Sacramento (2200/0300)
Detroit at LA Clippers (2230/0330)
Programs Friday, January 3 (EST / GMT)
Atlanta in Boston (1900/0000)
Miami to Orlando (1900/0000)
Portland in Washington (1900/0000)
Philadelphia in Houston (2000/0100)
New York in Phoenix (2100/0200)
New Orleans at LA Lakers (2230/0330)
Programs Saturday, January 4 (EST / GMT)
Memphis at LA Clippers (1530/2030)
Toronto in Brooklyn (1800/2300)
Utah in Orlando (1900/0000)
Indiana in Atlanta (1930/0030)
Oklahoma City in Cleveland (1930/0030)
Denver in Washington (2000/0100)
Boston in forearcago (2000/0100)
Charlotte at Dallas (2030/0130)
San Antonio at Milwaukee (2030/0130)
Detroit at Golden State (2030/0130)
New Orleans in Sacramento (2200/0300)
Programs Sunday, January 5 (EST / GMT)
New York at LA Clippers (1530/2030)
Portland to Miami (1800/2300)
Minnesota in Cleveland (1930/0030)
Memphis in Phoenix (2000/0100)
Detroit at LA Lakers (2200/0300)