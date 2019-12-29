December 29 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NBA on Sunday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Boston 22 8 .733 –
2. Toronto 22 10 .688 1
3. Philadelphia 23 12 .657 1 1/2
4. Brooklyn 16 15 .516 6 1/2
5. New York 9 24 .273 14 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwauki 29 5 .853 –
2. Indiana 21 12 .636 7 1/2
3. Chicago 13 20 .394 15 1/2
4. Detroit 12 21 .364 16 1/2
5. Cleveland 10 22 .313 18
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Miami 24 8 .750 –
2. Orlando 14 18 .438 10
3. Charlotte 13 21 .382 12
4. Washington 9 22 .290 14 1/2
5. Atlanta 6 27 .182 18 1/2
Western Conference
NORTH DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Denver 22 9 .710 –
2. Utah 20 12 .625 2 1/2
3. Oklahoma City 16 15 .516 6
4. Portland 14 19 .424 9
5. Minnesota 11 20 .355 11
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Lakers 25 7 .781 –
2. LA Clippers 23 11 .676 3
3. Phoenix 12 20 .375 13
4. Sacramento 12 20 .375 13
5. Golden State 9 25 .265 17
SOUTHERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 22 10 .688 –
2. Dallas 21 10 .677 0 1/2
3. San Antonio 13 18 .419 8 1/2
4. Memphis 12 21 .364 10 1/2
5. New Orleans 10 23 .303 12 1/2
Monday Programs, December 30 (EST / GMT)
Atlanta in Orlando (1900/0000)
Miami in Washington (1900/0000)
Milwaukee in Chicago (2000/0100)
Brooklyn in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Detroit in Utah (2100/0200)
Phoenix in Portland (2200/0300)
Programs on Tuesday, December 31 (EST / GMT)
Boston in Charlotte (1500/2000)
Philadelphia in Indiana (1500/2000)
LA Clippers at Sacramento (1700/2200)
Cleveland in Toronto (1900/0000)
Denver to Houston (1900/0000)
Golden State in San Antonio (1900/0000)
Dallas in Oklahoma City (2000/0100)
Programs Wednesday, January 1 (EST / GMT)
Orlando in Washington (1800/2300)
Portland in New York (1930/0030)
Minnesota in Milwaukee (2000/0100)
Phoenix at LA Lakers (2230/0330)
Programs Thursday, January 2 (EST / GMT)
Charlotte in Cleveland (1900/0000)
Denver in Indiana (1900/0000)
Toronto in Miami (1930/0030)
Utah in agoikago (2000/0100)
Golden State in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Brooklyn to Dallas (2030/0130)
Oklahoma City in San Antonio (2030/0130)
Memphis in Sacramento (2200/0300)
Detroit at LA Clippers (2230/0330)
Programs Friday, January 3 (EST / GMT)
Atlanta in Boston (1900/0000)
Miami to Orlando (1900/0000)
Portland in Washington (1900/0000)
Philadelphia in Houston (2000/0100)
New York in Phoenix (2100/0200)
New Orleans at LA Lakers (2230/0330)