December 29 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NBA on Sunday

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Boston 22 8 .733 –

2. Toronto 22 10 .688 1

3. Philadelphia 23 12 .657 1 1/2

4. Brooklyn 16 15 .516 6 1/2

5. New York 9 24 .273 14 1/2

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Milwauki 29 5 .853 –

2. Indiana 21 12 .636 7 1/2

3. Chicago 13 20 .394 15 1/2

4. Detroit 12 21 .364 16 1/2

5. Cleveland 10 22 .313 18

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Miami 24 8 .750 –

2. Orlando 14 18 .438 10

3. Charlotte 13 21 .382 12

4. Washington 9 22 .290 14 1/2

5. Atlanta 6 27 .182 18 1/2

Western Conference

NORTH DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Denver 22 9 .710 –

2. Utah 20 12 .625 2 1/2

3. Oklahoma City 16 15 .516 6

4. Portland 14 19 .424 9

5. Minnesota 11 20 .355 11

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. LA Lakers 25 7 .781 –

2. LA Clippers 23 11 .676 3

3. Phoenix 12 20 .375 13

4. Sacramento 12 20 .375 13

5. Golden State 9 25 .265 17

SOUTHERN DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Houston 22 10 .688 –

2. Dallas 21 10 .677 0 1/2

3. San Antonio 13 18 .419 8 1/2

4. Memphis 12 21 .364 10 1/2

5. New Orleans 10 23 .303 12 1/2

Monday Programs, December 30 (EST / GMT)

Atlanta in Orlando (1900/0000)

Miami in Washington (1900/0000)

Milwaukee in Chicago (2000/0100)

Brooklyn in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Detroit in Utah (2100/0200)

Phoenix in Portland (2200/0300)

Programs on Tuesday, December 31 (EST / GMT)

Boston in Charlotte (1500/2000)

Philadelphia in Indiana (1500/2000)

LA Clippers at Sacramento (1700/2200)

Cleveland in Toronto (1900/0000)

Denver to Houston (1900/0000)

Golden State in San Antonio (1900/0000)

Dallas in Oklahoma City (2000/0100)

Programs Wednesday, January 1 (EST / GMT)

Orlando in Washington (1800/2300)

Portland in New York (1930/0030)

Minnesota in Milwaukee (2000/0100)

Phoenix at LA Lakers (2230/0330)

Programs Thursday, January 2 (EST / GMT)

Charlotte in Cleveland (1900/0000)

Denver in Indiana (1900/0000)

Toronto in Miami (1930/0030)

Utah in agoikago (2000/0100)

Golden State in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Brooklyn to Dallas (2030/0130)

Oklahoma City in San Antonio (2030/0130)

Memphis in Sacramento (2200/0300)

Detroit at LA Clippers (2230/0330)

Programs Friday, January 3 (EST / GMT)

Atlanta in Boston (1900/0000)

Miami to Orlando (1900/0000)

Portland in Washington (1900/0000)

Philadelphia in Houston (2000/0100)

New York in Phoenix (2100/0200)

New Orleans at LA Lakers (2230/0330)

