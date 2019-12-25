December 25 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NBA on Wednesday
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Boston 21 7 .750 –
2. Philadelphia 22 10 .688 1
3. Toronto 21 10 .677 1 1/2
4. Brooklyn 16 13 .552 5 1/2
5. New York 7 24 .226 15 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 27 4 .871 –
2. Indiana 21 10 .677 6
3. Chicago 12 20 .375 15 1/2
4. Detroit 11 20 .355 16
5. Cleveland 9 21 .300 17 1/2
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Miami 22 8 .733 –
2. Orlando 13 17 .433 9
3. Charlotte 13 20 .394 10 1/2
4. Washington 9 20 .310 12 1/2
5. Atlanta 6 25 .194 16 1/2
Western Conference
NORTH DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Denver 21 8 .724 –
2. Utah 18 12 .600 3 1/2
3. Oklahoma City 15 14 .517 6
4. Portland 14 17 .452 8
5. Minnesota 10 19 .345 11
PACIFIC DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Lakers 24 6 .800 –
2. LA Clippers 22 10 .688 3
3. Sacramento 12 18 .400 12
4. Phoenix 11 19 .367 13
5. Golden State 7 24 .226 17 1/2
SOUTHERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 21 9 .700 –
2. Dallas 19 10 .655 1 1/2
3. San Antonio 12 17 .414 8 1/2
4. Memphis 11 20 .355 10 1/2
5. New Orleans 8 23 .258 13 1/2
Programs Thursday, December 26 (EST / GMT)
Washington in Detroit (1900/0000)
New York at Brooklyn (1930/0030)
Memphis in Oklahoma City (2000/0100)
San Antonio in Dallas (2000/0100)
Minnesota in Sacramento (2200/0300)
Portland in Utah (2230/0330)
Programs Friday, December 27 (EST / GMT)
Cleveland in Boston (1600/2100)
Oklahoma City at Charlotte (1900/0000)
Philadelphia in Orlando (1900/0000)
Milwaukee in Atlanta (1930/0030)
Indiana to Miami (2000/0100)
Phoenix at Golden State (2230/0330)
Programs Saturday, December 28 (EST / GMT)
Memphis in Denver (1700/2200)
Toronto in Boston (1900/0000)
Indiana in New Orleans (1900/0000)
Philadelphia in Miami (2000/0100)
New York in Washington (2000/0100)
Atlanta in Chicago (2000/0100)
Brooklyn to Houston (2000/0100)
Cleveland in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Orlando in Milwaukee (2030/0130)
Detroit in San Antonio (2030/0130)
Dallas at Golden State (2030/0130)
Phoenix in Sacramento (2100/0200)
LA Lakers in Portland (2200/0300)
Utah at LA Clippers (2230/0330)
Programs Sunday, December 29 (EST / GMT)
Oklahoma City in Toronto (1800/2300)
Charlotte in Memphis (2000/0100)
Houston in New Orleans (2000/0100)
Sacramento in Denver (2000/0100)
Dallas at LA Lakers (2130/0230)
Monday Programs, December 30 (EST / GMT)
Atlanta in Orlando (1900/0000)
Miami in Washington (1900/0000)
Milwaukee in Chicago (2000/0100)
Brooklyn in Minnesota (2000/0100)
Detroit in Utah (2100/0200)
Phoenix in Portland (2200/0300)