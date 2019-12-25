advertisement

December 25 (OPTA) – Representatives from the NBA on Wednesday

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Boston 21 7 .750 –

2. Philadelphia 22 10 .688 1

3. Toronto 21 10 .677 1 1/2

4. Brooklyn 16 13 .552 5 1/2

5. New York 7 24 .226 15 1/2

CENTRAL DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Milwaukee 27 4 .871 –

2. Indiana 21 10 .677 6

3. Chicago 12 20 .375 15 1/2

4. Detroit 11 20 .355 16

5. Cleveland 9 21 .300 17 1/2

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Miami 22 8 .733 –

2. Orlando 13 17 .433 9

3. Charlotte 13 20 .394 10 1/2

4. Washington 9 20 .310 12 1/2

5. Atlanta 6 25 .194 16 1/2

Western Conference

NORTH DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Denver 21 8 .724 –

2. Utah 18 12 .600 3 1/2

3. Oklahoma City 15 14 .517 6

4. Portland 14 17 .452 8

5. Minnesota 10 19 .345 11

PACIFIC DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. LA Lakers 24 6 .800 –

2. LA Clippers 22 10 .688 3

3. Sacramento 12 18 .400 12

4. Phoenix 11 19 .367 13

5. Golden State 7 24 .226 17 1/2

SOUTHERN DIVISION

W L PCT GB

1. Houston 21 9 .700 –

2. Dallas 19 10 .655 1 1/2

3. San Antonio 12 17 .414 8 1/2

4. Memphis 11 20 .355 10 1/2

5. New Orleans 8 23 .258 13 1/2

Programs Thursday, December 26 (EST / GMT)

Washington in Detroit (1900/0000)

New York at Brooklyn (1930/0030)

Memphis in Oklahoma City (2000/0100)

San Antonio in Dallas (2000/0100)

Minnesota in Sacramento (2200/0300)

Portland in Utah (2230/0330)

Programs Friday, December 27 (EST / GMT)

Cleveland in Boston (1600/2100)

Oklahoma City at Charlotte (1900/0000)

Philadelphia in Orlando (1900/0000)

Milwaukee in Atlanta (1930/0030)

Indiana to Miami (2000/0100)

Phoenix at Golden State (2230/0330)

Programs Saturday, December 28 (EST / GMT)

Memphis in Denver (1700/2200)

Toronto in Boston (1900/0000)

Indiana in New Orleans (1900/0000)

Philadelphia in Miami (2000/0100)

New York in Washington (2000/0100)

Atlanta in Chicago (2000/0100)

Brooklyn to Houston (2000/0100)

Cleveland in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Orlando in Milwaukee (2030/0130)

Detroit in San Antonio (2030/0130)

Dallas at Golden State (2030/0130)

Phoenix in Sacramento (2100/0200)

LA Lakers in Portland (2200/0300)

Utah at LA Clippers (2230/0330)

Programs Sunday, December 29 (EST / GMT)

Oklahoma City in Toronto (1800/2300)

Charlotte in Memphis (2000/0100)

Houston in New Orleans (2000/0100)

Sacramento in Denver (2000/0100)

Dallas at LA Lakers (2130/0230)

Monday Programs, December 30 (EST / GMT)

Atlanta in Orlando (1900/0000)

Miami in Washington (1900/0000)

Milwaukee in Chicago (2000/0100)

Brooklyn in Minnesota (2000/0100)

Detroit in Utah (2100/0200)

Phoenix in Portland (2200/0300)

