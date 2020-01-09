advertisement

New York Knicks striker Bobby Portis was fined $ 25,000 on Wednesday for committing an evil foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The fine announced by Kiki VanDeWeghe, executive vice president of basketball, referred to “ruthless contact over the shoulders of an aircraft gunner”.

Caldwell-Pope was on its way to a basket in the second quarter, the Lakers rose nine points when Portis, possibly to knock the ball away, hit the Lakers player in the head and threw him to the ground.

Lakers superstar LeBron James and his teammate Rajon Rondo had tough words for Portis before leaving the field after being judged for an obvious foul.

Caldwell Pope returned to the game in the third quarter after passing concussion tests.

“It wasn’t at all intended,” Portis insisted after the game.

“I went to the ball. I never wanted to hurt anyone or anything. I’m just trying to play on the ball. I missed the ball and hit it in the head. “

