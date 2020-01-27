advertisement

The NBA has decided to postpone the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, the league said on Monday afternoon.

The league announced the change in a statement: “The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Staples Center, has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which deeply grieves the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The game will be postponed later.

Also read: LA Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death: “It’s just a terrible event”

Fans have flocked to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant has played 20 seasons since the news of his death on Sunday morning became known. The NBA didn’t cancel Sunday’s games and most teams deliberately committed 8 or 24 second violations in honor of Bryant (he wore both numbers during his career).

The Grammys later took place on Sunday evening at Staples, where Alicia Keys, Lizzo and Boyz II Men were among the tributaries.

ESPN broadcasts Bryant’s last game – a win over Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016 – Monday at 9 p.m. ET. During this game, Bryant was the oldest player to ever collect 60 points in one game.

The nine victims of the Sunday crash were identified: Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna; John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, a deputy basketball coach for girls at an elementary school in Orange County, California; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, 13; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

