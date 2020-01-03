advertisement

NBA players and judges will wear a black commemorative band in their uniforms to honor former Commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday.

The league said Friday the bands will be worn throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season, including the play-offs.

Stern, 77, suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and crashed into a New York City restaurant. He underwent emergency surgery later that day.

Stern was the NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and greatly increased the league’s stature during his tenure.

Lieutenant Colonel Adam Silver replaced Stern as commissioner.

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over 30 years as a Commissioner, he drove into the modern global NBA. He started media partnerships and marketing, digital property and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people worldwide the world, “Silver said in a statement. “Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the most capable business leaders of his generation.”

