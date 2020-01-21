advertisement

The Hawks striker’s legal department said he had suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Atlanta Hawks striker Chandler Parsons was involved in a serious car accident after training in Atlanta on January 15, 2020. Atlanta Hawks striker Chandler Parsons was involved in a serious car accident after training in Atlanta on January 15, 2020.

Courtesy of Morgan & Morgan

By Williams Mansell

ABC News – According to law firm Morgan & Morgan, NBA player Chandler Parsons was involved in a potentially career-related car accident.

Chandler, who is a little striker with the Atlanta Hawks, is said to have gone home from practice at 2:00 p.m. on January 15th when his vehicle was hit. Parsons, according to his lawyers, “has suffered several serious and permanent injuries, including traumatic brain injury, herniated disc and a torn labrum.”

Parsons’ lawyers, John Morgan and Nick Panagakis, said his injuries could potentially end his nine-year NBA career.

“Chandler is having difficulty accepting the consequences of the defendant’s ruthless behavior on the street,” his lawyers said in a statement to ABC News.

The suspect was not identified by the company, but the driver was arrested and charged with a DUI. The driver, who allegedly hit Parsons, was passed out when the police arrived. This emerges from an incident report received from ABC News. The responding official said that the suspect “could only answer one question coherently” and that he “smelled strongly of alcohol” that “exhaled himself and breath”. The report also said the suspect admitted to having an alcoholic drink that day. According to the incident report, a 7-up bottle filled with alcohol was found in the driver’s seat.

The Hawks reported on the day of the incident that Parsons was involved in an accident after training. The team said that he had been diagnosed with concussion and whiplash and that he would be included in the NBA concussion report. They announced on Monday that he had dropped out of their next game due to “concussion / whiplash / associated spinal disc injury”.

The team has released no further details about its injuries or fall.

“Chandler was in excellent physical condition at the time of the wreck,” Parsons’ legal department said in a statement. “He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health. His ability to return to play is currently unclear. We are currently focusing on helping him fully recover and we are also trying to fully hold everyone responsible. “

Police said Parsons was driving straight through the intersection of N Druid Hills Road and Buford Highway when the drunk driver turned left and hit his and another victim’s car.

The report said Parsons told police officers that he had injuries to his back, neck and head, but did not want to be taken to the hospital. The third driver said that she was sore but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Parsons signed a four-year, $ 94 million contract last year. It was traded by the Memphis Grizzlies to the Hawks before the 2019-2020 NBA season began.

The striker was selected by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft. He also played for the Dallas Mavericks. In college, Parsons was referred to as the NCAA All-American when he played for the Florida Gators.

