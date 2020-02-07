advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves will secure guard D’Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in a blocking trade involving forward Andrew Wiggins, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

According to the report, the Warriors will also receive a protected first-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick of 2021.

Forward Omari Spellman and guard Jacob Evans will also depart for Minnesota as part of the deal, according to the report.

Russell had thrived in his first season at Golden State since being traded from Brooklyn to Kevin Durant’s July deal. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game to go along with 6.2 assists.

Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points along with the best career total in rebounds (5.2), assists (3.7) and blocks (0.9) in 42 games this season.

– The Los Angeles Clippers landed a pair of guards to help increase their chances of a title, taking on Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks, as well as the Isaiah Thomas of the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal.

The Clippers will send guard Jerome Robinson to the Wizards, while also sending forward Mo Harkless and a first-round pick to the Knicks. Both teams confirmed the move Thursday night.

Morris, 30, has averaged a career-best 19.6 points in his ninth season in the NBA and first with the Knicks.

Thomas, who turns 31 on Friday, posted 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 40 games (37 starts) with the Wizards this season.

– The Cleveland Cavaliers were in the final stages of acquiring senior NBA senior Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick, ESPN reported.

Drummond, 26, is a two-time All-Star running back in the NBA with 15.8 rebounds per game. He also led the league in rebounding each of the past two seasons, as well as in 2015-16.

The Connecticut product has played in 591 games (540 starts), all with the Pistons, after he was selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

– The Wizards won Shabazz Napier from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Jordan McRae, ESPN reported. Napier, who was involved in Tuesday’s four-team deal that sent Clint Capela from Houston to Atlanta, has scored 9.6 points this season with the Timberwolves. McRae has 12.8 points for the Wizards this season.

– The Atlanta Hawks made some moves just before the trade deadline, acquiring guard Derrick Walton of the Clippers and Skal Labissiere forward of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers received $ 1.3 million cash and a second-round pick for Walton, according to Yahoo Sports. The Blazers received money for Labissiere, according to ESPN.

Furthermore, the Hawks demanded Nene’s waiver, which they won in Tuesday’s trade with four teams.

–The Philadelphia 76ers won ahead of Glenn Robinson III and saved Alec Burks from the Warriors in an effort to bolster their bench. The Sixers will send the second-round picks in 2020, ’21 and ’22 to Golden State in agreement. To make the roster, the 76ers also traded backup quarterback James Ennis to the Orlando Magic for a second-round pick of 2020, and they also gave up backup guard Trey Burke.

