LeBron James aggravated a right hip injury in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-106 loss on Wednesday and could be forced to lose some time, ESPN reported Thursday.

James said he was sucked in the groin when he received a charge from the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley and said “the type put me back to where I was five days ago.”

He missed the Lakers game Sunday, a loss to Denver, due to a chest muscle strain that affects his ribs and constant discomfort in his right groin.

The Denver game was the only one James has missed this season, and he has said he does not believe in the idea of ​​load management. And while ESPN reported that this injury is far less severe than last year’s torn left socket that limited his playing time to 55 games, it could get worse with overuse. Some members of the Lakers have demanded that he sit down until his injury has had the opportunity to heal completely.

– Before the Dallas Mavericks, Luke Doncic returned from his right ankle and started against the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic, 20, missed the past four games and most of a fifth when he injured his ankle early in a Dec. 14 matchup against the Miami Heat. The Mavericks lost that game and then went 2-2 without their superstar, who averaged 29.3 points over 25 games.

The injury forced Doncic to miss a highly anticipated match against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on December 16. Dallas won that game without their scoring leader, ending the Bucks’ 18-game winning streak.

– Zion Williamson still has a lot to learn before he can make his NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s what he told ESPN’s Jorge Sedano before the Pelicans defeated the Nugget Denver 112-100 on Wednesday night.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, told Sedano that his rehabilitation from surgery to repair a fractured right meniscus involves working to make his body’s kinetic chain synchronized. This includes learning how to walk and run differently.

The 19-year-old told Sedano he “believes in the organization” and the decisions made to make the most of his 6-foot-6, 284-pound body.

– Detroit Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to bilateral knee tenderness, the team announced.

Kennard, who will be re-evaluated by the club on January 7, is averaging career-best points (15.8), assists (4.1) and rebounds (3.5) this season. The 23-year-old played last Saturday, scoring 16 points in 31 minutes in Detroit’s 119-107 loss to Chicago.

Kennard is averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 164 career games since being selected by the Pistons with the 12th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

