advertisement

NBA players and judges will wear a black commemorative band in their uniforms to honor former Commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday.

The league said Friday the bands will be worn throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season, including the play-offs.

Stern, 77, suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and crashed into a New York City restaurant. He was NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and greatly increased the league’s stature during his tenure. Lieutenant Colonel Adam Silver replaced Stern as commissioner.

advertisement

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over 30 years as a Commissioner, he drove into the modern global NBA. He started media partnerships and marketing, digital property and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people worldwide the world, “Silver said in a statement. “Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the most capable business leaders of his generation.”

– Boston Celtics star guard Kemba Walker lost their home game against the Atlanta Hawks due to the flu, according to head coach Brad Stevens.

It’s just the second game Walker has missed this season. The other was on Nov. 25, three days after suffering a neck injury in a road game against the Denver Nuggets.

Walker is averaging 22.5 points and 5.2 assists in his first season with Boston. The All-Star three times spent his first eight seasons in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets.

– Brooklyn Nets defender Caris LeVert is expected to play on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors after missing 24 games following right-hand surgery.

“I feel good, my body feels good, so I can’t wait to get out there and help the team,” LeVert told reporters before the Nets’ 123-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. LeVert, 25, last played Nov. 10 in Phoenix.

In nine games (all starts) this season, LeVert has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per contest. Scoring and returning averages feature high career highs for the fourth-year player, a 2016 first-round pick by Michigan.

– The Brooklyn Nets have dropped injured swinger David Nwaba, two weeks after he lost for the season with a right Achilles tendon.

Nwaba, 26, played in 20 games with the Nets this season, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds. He signed on as a free agent in July.

Untouched by Cal Poly, Nwaba has played with four teams in his four NBA seasons, also spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. In 161 career games (37 starts), Nwaba averages 6.9 points with 3.7 rebounds. He didn’t start a game for the Nets this season.

– Starting the media level

advertisement