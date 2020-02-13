When you watch Zion Williamson in nine games, you wonder how anyone ever questioned how he would switch to the NBA.

Williamson entered the league with the greatest hype since LeBron James, but still has some concerns about how he would adapt against better, bigger athletes.

The 19-year-old rookie missed the first 44 games of the regular season due to injury, but is back now and makes the impressive look pretty ordinary.

Thursday February 13th

From a purely numerical perspective, Williamson’s introduction to the league was historic.

In nine games, the New Orleans Pelican scored an average of 21 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in just 27 minutes a night. It shoots 57.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from the city center.

On Wednesday (AEDT), Williamson reached a career high of 31 points, nine boards and five assists against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was only the fourth 19-year-old in NBA history to ever line up this line. The other three? LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic.

Williamson is also the first rookie in 33 years (since Ron Harper 1986-87) to record at least seven 20-point games in the first nine games of his career.

“I don’t think he’s like anyone I’ve seen,” Portland striker Carmelo Anthony said of Williamson.

“Someone who is so powerful, who jumps like this … you can tell that he is getting better and gets a feel for the game.”

Williamson “getting better” is a scary thought. But one thing we should probably try to prepare for what’s likely to come. Along with the likely increase in points, rebounds and assists, there is one category that we know will jump open: minutes.

And for every 36 minutes, Williamson averages 28 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

This is not normal and part of the reason why – after missing the first half of the season – he still has a shot to win the rookie of the year.

“I think he has a chance (to win it),” said Stephen A Smith at ESPN’s First Take. “I’m shocked to have to say that, but I definitely think he has a chance.”

Max Kellerman of ESPN added: “Yes Morant is special. Is Zion Williamson Even Better Now? Yes.

“Zion Williamson is a physical freak. He was a man among boys in college and a monster among men in the NBA. “

“If you lose 31 points in your ninth game as a rookie in 28 minutes – is there a higher league than the NBA (see above) that someone can challenge this guy? It is ridiculous.”

Williamson would need something (even more) extraordinary to make Morant the rookie of the year. But the pelicans are 5-4 in games Williamson played and are still out of the top 8 race in the west.

If he can get New Orleans off-season and oust Morant’s grizzlies, he may still have a claim.

“He absolutely has to watch TV,” said Dwyane Wade on NBAonTNT. “We’re going to tune in to see Zion. It doesn’t matter whether he wins the rookie of the year or not.

“This team is exciting and you can see all these people. You love to play with him. When he was out they weren’t playing with the same intensity

“… This is a team that has life now and feels that they can make the playoffs because they have a leader in this young man.”

Paul Pierce was just as impressed as Wade: “The sky is more than the limit. He goes into space. If you are not ready to play against this guy, you will be ashamed.

“… this is a newbie? My goodness.”

Williamson’s teammates shook his head on his outing against the blazers. You know a rookie shouldn’t play like that. His head coach Alvin Gentry believes Williamson has “barely scratched the surface” of what he can do.

In the meantime, New Orleans Point Guard, Jrue Holiday, is not so surprised: “It is honestly expected.

“I don’t see anyone who can protect him.”