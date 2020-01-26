LeBron James moved up to number three on the NBA leaderboard on Sunday, overtaking a legend of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The four-time MVP only needed 18 points in the Lakers game against the Philadelphia 76ers to jump to third place on the all-time list, and reached this mark with a catch-up hunt in the third quarter via Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, who completed his entire career with the Lakers, retired with 33,643 points. James was 33,644 points and counted.
Now James only follows Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) on the all-time list.
James is in his second season with the Lakers, who had a 36-9 record against the 76 at the Western Conference. The 35-year-old averages 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.8 assists per season game.
