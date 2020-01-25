advertisement

Kristaps Porzingis returned to the Mavericks lineup this week, but that didn’t stop Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal from using the former Knick as an example for current NBA players who are not injured.

Before Porzingis scored 20 points in 25 minutes in Dallas’s win over Portland on Thursday night, the TNT studio crew – led by Shaq, who told him to be “man up” – criticized Porzingis for being in his first season The court missed ten games with knee problems after the 2018 ACL operation.

Porzingis had returned to the Mavericks lineup two nights earlier, scoring 10 points 4-on-17, which meant a loss to the Clippers.

Barkley played less than 70 games in eight of his 16 NBA seasons. In 1994 his career ended due to a ruptured tendon in the knee. O’Neal has dealt with back and foot injuries for much of his 19-year career. Less than 70 games were played in a dozen seasons.

Here is a breakdown of the on-air conversation:

Barkley: “What do you think about this Dallas team, Shaq? You are currently number 5 (in the Western Conference). “

Shaq: “I probably feel just like you, I haven’t sold yet, especially without Porzingis, but I’m sold on Luka (Doncic). He can do it. But I would like to see Porzingis play more.”

Kenny smith: “I’m sold. If Porzingis gets well and plays close, not even what he was with the Knicks, but close, then they move up to third place. I think they are as good as Denver.”

Shaq: “What’s wrong with him now, Porzingis?”

smith: “Injury, in and out. It’s his first year back (after knee surgery). “

Shaq: “Knee, ankle, toe?”

Barkley: “I think he has an aching knee.”

Shaq: “Sore knee ?! Damn, no. What ?!”

media_cameraKristaps Porzingis has knee pain.

Barkley: “Shaq, this is a new generation. Hey, listen, you don’t want to play two days in a row now. It would help more if Porzingis were playing. “

Shaq: “Hey Porzingis, send me your address, baby. I will send you a small care package. Man on. “

Barkley: “Icy hot?”

Shaq: “Yes, freezing hot. Come on, sore knees? “

smith: “He’s close. And that’s not a track, think about it, no track. Before he was injured there were The Unicorn and The Greek Freak (Milwaukees Giannis Antetokounmpo). People said these guys, we still have never seen anyone play like that. He reached (level), but The Greek Freak was just flying out of the stratosphere. But if (Porzingis), just a normal trajectory, with Luka … “

Barkley: “The best skill is availability.”

After returning from a commercial break, they continued the conversation about Porzingis briefly.

Shaq: “Chuck, how do you get a sore knee jumper?”

Barkley: “I don’t know, these guys don’t play injured anymore.”

