Damian Lillard plays like a man who has been obsessed lately, and the Portland Trail Blazers superstar did it again on Sunday.

The day after he took over the Staples Center with 48 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, Lillard returned to Portland and offered his home fans an even better show.

The Superstar Point Guard defeated the defense against Utah Jazz when he led the team to a 124: 107 victory with 51 points and 12 assists.

The recent offensive rush leads to a breathtaking six-game run by Lillard, in which he scored 61 points, 47, 50, 36, 48 and 51 points. An average of 48.8 points per game are 13.2 points above the current leader James Harden.

He lost 49 threes during the non-world show, which would make him one of the top 150 players in the league for made threes.

The unstoppable display shows that Lillard was the first player in NBA history to be included in the NBA record books, averaging 45 points and 10 assists per game over six games.

Damian Lillard has been absurd in his last 6 games:

♦ ️61 points, 10 vines, 7 branches

♦ ️47 points, 6 vines, 8 branches

♦ ️50 points, 6 vines, 13 branches

♦ ️36 points 10 reeds, 11 branches

♦ ️48 points, 9 vines, 10 branches

♦ ️51 points, 2 reeds, 12 branches pic.twitter.com/qMlZJVqKey

– ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2020

Lillard spoke about the extraordinary in which he is and admits that he is in rare air.

“A great rhythm. I’ve never been on such a rhythm in my life, ”he said.

“Every year you just have to find out what makes you your best and what gives you the best chances, and I think I just found this room.

“I don’t know when it will end, but I know I figured out how to get the best chance and it just worked.”

The latest display helps the blazers start the season from 23 to 27 years after a slow start to the season. They have found their way and are currently driving a four game winning streak.

Lillard’s latest epic appearance made social media shine and made fans incredulous about what they were watching.

Send double teams, send triple teams, send the towel boys, send the apocalypse riders swinging the holy grail … it doesn’t matter now that Damian Lillard turns 50.

– Damian Wobbard (@WorldWideWob) February 2, 2020

Damian Lillard has played as many 50-point games (3) in the last two weeks as the blazers in their first 34 seasons as a franchise (Petrie twice and Drexler once).

– Mike Donovan (@TheMikeDonovan) February 2, 2020

Damien Lillard could be the best basketball player in the world

– Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) February 2, 2020

I didn’t see the blazers that beat Houston, the Lakers, and Utah in four nights. Damian Lillard is ridiculous. Hat tip.

– Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) February 2, 2020

Damian Lillard is playing out of his head! 🏀💪🏽🔥

– Justin Avalos (@justophat), February 2, 2020

Damian Lillard has played three 50-point games in the past two weeks. And 48 and 47 in that range. It’s been a while since we saw this kind of hot streak.

– Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 2, 2020

51. 9 triples with a 60% clip. The second night of a back to back.

Damn it, lady.

– Gilbert McGregor (@ GMcGregor21), February 2, 2020

The blazers are currently ninth in the Western Conference classification, 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies in eighth.

They return to court on Wednesday when they travel to Denver for the showdown against the second-placed Denver Nuggets.

Originally released when the world breaks out of the star’s historic run

