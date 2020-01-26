advertisement

Ben Simmons did some things on Sunday (AEDT).

He stole the show during LeBron James’ milestone night, led the Philadelphia 76ers to victory over the best team at the Western Conference, and showed why it is reasonable to believe that a team built around him could fight for a title ,

In the nine games in which Joel Embiid suffered a hand injury, Simmons scored an average of 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Brett Brown could see what his 76s look like when guarded around his point.

Sunday January 26th

Simmons spoils Lebron’s party

For several seasons there have been questions about whether Simmons and Embiid can coexist, and the prevailing sense in the US media, which has only increased after the 76’s victory over the Lakers, is that the Australian has the edge. The ideal player to build a team.

For Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey wrote that Simmon’s most recent piece did just that: to put it in the foreground as a “stronger building block” for the 76s.

“In the recent absence of Embiid, another Sixers top 3 player, Ben Simmons has restored his position as a real franchise cornerstone,” Bailey wrote.

He continued: “Better shooting for both top talents could loosen things up a bit. However, concerns about a long-term fit are justified. And Simmons has shown enough to take the lead in an imaginary competition, who could be the stronger building block.

“Since missing his entire rookie campaign with a foot injury, Simmons has appeared in 97.2 percent of the regular season games in Philadelphia.” It is more durable. And although he may never be an outside shooter, it is easier to design a modern offense around him.

“Defensively, he’s not quite the star Embiid has to offer, but he’s one of the best players in the league.” If he and Thybulle are on the floor without an embiid, the permissible Philadelphia points per 100 ball possession are in the 87th percentile.

Ben Simmons was in incredible shape. Source: AP

“Should the Sixers ever decide to share these two top spots, there is a strong argument to get ahead with the top Swiss man.”

Bailey pointed out how balanced the 76’s offense with Simmons as the lead actor was, and although he didn’t go so far as to say that Embiid should be traded, the thought of trading with the tall man was aroused.

“The problems (the ’76s) with Simmons in the playoffs when teams put the paint on his touches should resolve if they ever really tailored the list to him,” Bailey wrote.

“It may not be time, but it can’t hurt to at least see what Embiid offers in the retail market.”

Kyle Neubeck wrote for Philly Voice and called the form of Simmons “remarkable”.

“In recent times without Joel Embiid, the changes Ben Simmons has made from moment to moment and from quarter to quarter are really remarkable,” wrote Neubeck.

Should Simmons be number 1 of the 76? Source: AP

“First introduced as a small ball center against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers returned there again against the Lakers, who had lost a tall man without a JaVale McGee center. He wasn’t exactly pushovers there – if Dwight Howard wasn’t in the game, it was Anthony Davis or LeBron James in the middle. You can recognize their names.

Neubeck pointed out that Simmon’s efforts on both ends of the floor helped improve his game before ending on a more poetic note.

“… As Simmons grows every day and exerts his influence in ways that few in the league can, big dreams for his potential are still possible,” he wrote. “Only with these Simmons can the Sixers be what they thought they could be all the time.”

Simmon’s teammates quickly praised him after another outstanding game, and while attention was focused on the all-defensive level he played, Al Horford praised what he did on the other end of the floor.

“The offensive end,” said Horford.

“He made an impression on both ends, but the offensive end, his willingness, his ability to get in the basket and involve other people was just a great game. I was out there sometimes and watched him find out if it was the passport. It’s amazing and he comes down the alley and it’s like “good luck”. “

