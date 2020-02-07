advertisement

We knew the problems with the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t on the pitch anymore, but now the scale has become much clearer – and it starts at the top.

It was Thursday (AEDT) when Al Horford came out saying the team was dealing with problems behind the scenes and we found out more about what he meant.

A reported divide between Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid – it’s not the first time we’ve heard of it – was compounded by the news that Josh Richardson led a player-only meeting for a team that was well below average in the 31-20 year season was. good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Watch the 2019/20 NBA season with ESPN on KAYO. Up to 7 LIVE games a week! New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

advertisement

Friday February 7th

Zion sets up the MVP

00:41

On Fox Sports’ The Herd, Chris Broussard mentioned that Simmons and Embiid were “jealous” of each other, which was due to each player’s desire to be the team’s man.

‘Embiid wants to be the man in the locker room. Simmons wants to be the man; they are jealous of each other, ”said Broussard.

“They are jealous of the limelight that they are not aware that they both get the limelight! They are both super stars! You both seem more concerned. , , According to people in this situation, both want to be more prominent than superstar basketball players. “

Done deals: Every trade from a wild NBA trade deadline

MEGA SWAP DEAL, GIANT HEAD SCRATCHER: NBA trade frenzy shakes the balance of power

“PURGATORY TO HELL”: The NBA world responds to the dumping of $ 189 million

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Richardson was the instigator for the player meeting.

“(Richardson) basically said to the team, listen, we all have to get together and it starts with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid,” said Charania.

“Everyone at the Sixers understands that and now they have the second half that these guys really need to move up in, and that will be internal.”

The supposed hostility between Simmons and Embiid also hit the public when the All-Star center recently shot a veiled shot at its Australian teammate.

Are the 76s going up in flames? Source: Getty Images

“We just have to look at ourselves and see what we can do individually. We have to help each other, even if it means being outside your comfort zone to help the team win,” Embiid told reporters last month, after a loss in three games that included a blowout loss on New Year’s Eve against the Pacers.

“That means if you have to go into space and shoot it, you have to do it. We need everyone who gets involved, and we’ll be fine, we’ll be fine. We’ll still find our groove, we weren’t very healthy, the entire starting line-up. As I said, we’ll be fine. “

This comment referred to the matter in court, which is obvious. The 76ers have two players who can expertly score in the color, but do not have the necessary gaps to fully exploit the talent of both players. The consensus is that both players would benefit from putting a team around them, but that is not planned shortly.

The extrajudicial questions are rather superficial, but the team clearly tried to address them.

“I was told that other players spoke to them as some kind of player meeting, or something similar when they spoke to Embiid and Simmons: ‘You have to lead us, you have to bring it together, we should be much better’,” Broussard said.

“Embiid and Simmons accepted that, but we’ll see what happens on the pitch.”

advertisement