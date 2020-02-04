advertisement

Charlotte, N.C. All Orlando Magic needed to get back on track was a return trip to Charlotte.

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Magic scored a 5-game skid Monday night with a 112-100 victory over the Hornets. Evan Fournier added 17 points and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and 14 assists for the magic, which here won on January 20 for the first time since beating the Hornets by 23 points.

“We always preach that we never get too high or too low in this league. It was just one of the games we needed,” said Gordon.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points to lead the fighting hornets who lost 11 out of 12.

Orlando (22-28) led the fourth quarter with eight players, but quickly increased the lead to 16 points behind two consecutive 3-pointers from Terrence Ross and Gary Clark. The Hornets reduced the lead to seven, but Ross hit two more 3’s in a row to increase the lead to 13. Ross ended the fight with 13 points on four 3’s.

Orlando shot 16 out of 34 from a 3-point range; The hornets were 9 out of 31.

“We lost 21 points on the 3-point line and that was the difference,” said Hornets coach James Borrego. “We won the painting game and that was encouraging. … But unfortunately they made seven 3’s more than we did, which is not typical for them. They are usually not a large 3-point shooting team, but they have taken pictures for which they have to be honored. “

The magic also moves the ball well and ends with 35 assists.

Magic Coach Steve Clifford called the ball movement a “step forward”.

“I mean we have to play like that,” said Clifford. “This is how we are built. We play traditional NBA basketball, but the ball has to move. Everyone has to share it equally, and if we do that, we did our best last year.”

Devonte Graham scored 15 points for the Hornets (16-34) after scoring just two points in the first three quarters. Graham came into play and fought his way out of the field. In the last three games, he shot 8 out of 23 hits from the ground. He finished 6 out of 13 against Orlando.

TIP INS

Magic: Khem Burch sat down after having back pain before the game. … Orlando was thrown back 46-37.

Hornets: Rookie P.J. Washington missed his second game in a row with a sprained right ankle.

FULTZ INCREASES

Fultz’s 14 assists were a seasonal high.

“He has great shooters around him,” Fournier said with a laugh.

Fournier called Fultz a “special talent” and added, “He is a point guard, he is athletic and he is tall. He is able to get into small spaces and easily find people near him, and that is we all know. He’s a good passerby, so we’re always ready for him. “

MARTIN GIVES A SPARK

Charlotte’s Cody Martin provided the necessary spark from the bank and scored 13 points in the 6-of-6 shooting.

“For me it’s about self-confidence, and the more I play, the more self-confidence I have,” said Martin.

MO BAMBA

The Magic scored 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots in less than 12 minutes from Mo Bamba.

“It changes everything,” Fournier said. “To be a good team you need balance and to have balance you have to have a good bank and they definitely did a good job – including Gary (Clark) who is new. He was locked up today. He had a big one Chance, so everyone contributed to it. “

NEXT

Magic: Travel to the Celtics on Wednesday evening.

Hornets: Face the missile on the second night of a consecutive Tuesday in Houston.

