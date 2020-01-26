advertisement

CALIFORNIA – Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident in California, according to several reports, including those from TMZ Sports and ESPN.

Five people were on board the helicopter Bryant was on board when it crashed near Calabasas, California.

He was 41 years old.

Vanessa Bryant, his wife, was not one of the five people who died in the accident. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, no one aboard the helicopter survived.

Five people confirmed the death, no survivor in the #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu MPs stay with #LA County Fire staff. Investigation in progress.

Avoid the area until further notice.

– LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant was recruited by the NBA after graduating from high school in 1996 and spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships. He was named NBA MVP in 2008 and NBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010.

He won gold medals as a member of the American men’s basketball team at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

LeBron James surpassed Bryant on the all-time scoring list Saturday in the Lakers game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bryant tweeted, congratulating James on breaking his record.

Continue to advance the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much ???????? # 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with MISportsNow and 9 & 10 News for updates.

Article originally published on MISportsNow, written by Cassidy Cobb

