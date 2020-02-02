advertisement

LeBron James scored a triple win for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday while Kyrie Irving sustained an injury.

Lakers needed an upswing against Sacramento Kings after emotionally appreciating Kobe Bryant and losing to Portland Trail Blazers less than 24 hours earlier.

Lakers’ Starmann delivered at the Golden 1 Center, James scored 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for a 129-113 win that triggered a three-game slump.

advertisement

Irving shocked Brooklyn Nets when his right knee twisted awkwardly in the fourth quarter after losing 113: 107 to Washington Wizards under Bradley Beal (34 points). Nets described the injury as a knee sprain, and Irving, who was treated on the floor, said he needed further investigation.

“I just have to do an MRI. The X-rays were negative. Just go home and see what’s going on,” the Brooklyn security guard told reporters.

“I’ve done a few decent things on my knees in the past. The most important thing was my ACL just to make sure it was okay. It was just a strange, strange, strange fall. I just felt very stretched and tension after that. Just a bad fall. “

Lillard extends incredible series

After making the Lakers lightning-fast at Staples Center on Friday, Damian Lillard resumed his brilliant form and helped Trail Blazers top Utah Jazz 124-107.

Lillard lost 51 points in the 17 of 29 shootout when he became the first player in NBA history to average 45 points and 10 assists in six games.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined for 52 points when they first got their word in the 118-106 Los Angeles Clippers win against Minnesota Timberwolves on January 2.

Jaylen Brown added 32 points and Jayson Tatum added 25 to inspire the Boston Celtics to a comfortable 116-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dallas Mavericks overcame a 2-game hiccup thanks to Jalen Brunson, who sank the Atlanta Hawks 123-100 with 27 points in the season.

Meanwhile, Indiana Pacers lost striker T.J. Warren injured his head on the road to a 92:85 loss to New York Knicks in the third quarter.

Gobert wants against Whiteside

Rudy Gobert was named All Star for the first time this week and got a helping of reality in the lackluster loss of jazz to Trail Blazers.

Hassan Whiteside, the Frenchman’s direct opponent, made 10 more rebounds and scored 11 extra points at the Moda Center.

LeBron’s brilliant pass

The league’s eighth largest assistant provider showed its vision with a classy cross-court cent for Avery Bradley.

Saturday’s results

Los Angeles Clippers 118-106 Minnesota Timberwolves

New York Knicks 92-85 Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat 102-89 Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards 113-107 Brooklyn Nets

Golden State Warriors 131-112 Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks 123-100 Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics 116-95 Philadelphia 76ers

San Antonio Spurs 114-90 Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Lakers 129-113 Sacramento Kings

Portland Trail Blazers 124-107 Utah Jazz

Pelicans at Rockets

Zion Williamson and the improving New Orleans Pelicans (20-29) will face James Harden’s Houston Rockets (30-18) in one of four games on Sunday.

advertisement