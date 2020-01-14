advertisement

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their ninth consecutive win in the NBA, while the Boston Celtics won one on Monday. James ’31 points and eight assists ensured that the Lakers passed Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99.

Dwight Howard contributed a double with 21 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers improved to 33-7 this season. The Celtics won by overcoming the Chicago Bulls 113-101.

Boston had four starters who scored double-digit points, with Jayson Tatum leading the way at 21.

– Gilgeous-Alexander shines as Lillard Trail raises Blazers –

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a triple double of 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in Oklahoma City Thunder’s 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He became the youngest player in NBA history to score 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in one game.

Damian Lillards 30 points and nine assists helped the Portland Trail Blazers past Charlotte Hornets 115-112. Nikola Vucevic ended the game with a double double of 26 points and 15 rebounds in Orlando Magic’s 114-112 win over the Sacramento Kings.

– misery for Morris –

Markieff Morris went 18 minutes ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans 2-12 with just seven points.

– Lillard from below –

Lillard hit a buzzer shortly before the break to end the third quarter.

– Monday results –

New Orleans Pelicans 117-110 Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers 101-95 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 113-101 Chicago Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder 117-104 Minnesota Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers 115-112 Charlotte Hornets

Orlando Magic 114-112 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Lakers 128-99 Cleveland Cavaliers

– Cavaliers at Clippers –

It will not be easier for the Cavaliers (12-28) when they face the Clippers (27-13) in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

