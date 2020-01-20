advertisement

Nikola Jokic’s double pack proved to be in vain when the streaking Indiana Pacers raided the Denver Nuggets in the NBA for 115-107.

The Pacers outperformed the nuggets by 15 points in the fourth quarter and clinched their fifth straight win on Sunday.

Jokic had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Denver (29-13), while Domantas Sabonis Indiana (28-15) led with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists – his first career triple double.

TJ Warren and Malcolm Brogdon also scored 22 points for the Pacers, while Doug McDermott scored 24 points in 21 minutes.

LaMarcus Aldridge (21) and DeMar DeRozan (20) scored 41 points to help the San Antonio Spurs win a 107-102 victory over the Miami Heat.

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 16 rebounds in a loss for Miami, defeating in three games for the first time.

Mills makes history on special occasions

Patty Mills celebrated the indigenous night in San Antonio with 18 points and five rebounds against the heat.

The 31-year-old guard was the first Australian to record 1,000 three-point points in the history of the NBA.

Lamb work in Denver

Indiana defeated the Nuggets, although Jeremy Lamb received little support. He managed to get zero points and a lonely assistant on the floor in 23 minutes.

Dozier shimmers and dishes

PJ Dozier showed a good cross and went over for Mason Plumlee when the nuggets tried unsuccessfully to get a clear line at the Pepsi Center.

Lakers at Celtics

LeBron James leads the Los Angeles Lakers (34-8) to Boston on Monday to meet with the Celtics (27-14).

