The whole world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant would have died.

Key facts: Sports tycoon was reported to have died in California on Sunday after a helicopter crash.

Two separate sources told CNN that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died early Sunday morning in Los Angeles, California. Bryant was one of 5 people who died when the helicopter crashed into a hill in Calabasas. (CNN)

Key details: Other reports indicate that Kobe’s wife was not on the private helicopter with him.

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when he fell. A fire started. Emergency personnel responded, but no one on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We are told that Vanessa Bryant was not one of the people on board. Eyewitnesses also told us that they heard the helicopter’s engine stutter before it fell. As you can see, the flames and smoke covered much of the wreckage scene. The official cause of the accident is currently under investigation. (TMZ)

Wait, there is more: The shocking death has already triggered massive emotional reactions on social media.

STAY IN PEACE KOBE BRYANT

Lakers legend was killed today in a helicopter crash

🏆 × 5 NBA Champion

🎖 × 18 All-Star

🎖 × 15 All-NBA

🎖 × 12 All-Defensive

🎖 × 2 MVP of the NBA finals

🎖 × 2 Scoring champion

🎖 × 1 MVP of the regular season

🎖 × 1 Slam Dunk Champion

🎖 × 1 All-Rookie pic.twitter.com/KCsqhhKmEv

– SOHH (@sohh) January 26, 2020

OMG learns that at least one of the other dead is Kobe’s eldest daughter. I can not.

– Touré (@Toure) January 26, 2020

I just got the bad news from Kobe… .. Man !!!!! I am speechless.

– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 26, 2020

I have been crying for more than 10 minutes now for someone I have never even met. Great minds hit you differently. 😢😢😢 Rest in peace at GRAND @kobebryant 🙏🏾🕯 #MambaMentality

– Jae Millz (@JAE_MILLZ) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. I can’t believe I just typed these words. Simply impossible to understand. He became as important a force in his second career as he was in the field. May God bless his wife and children.

– Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was my favorite. He was a stranger who became the ultimate initiate thanks to his dedication and willpower. I often use it as motivation when I feel less direction. And I will not stop. His legacy is forever. pic.twitter.com/OMwPYj2H2E

– Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 26, 2020

