The National Basketball Association (NBA) came under fire after failing to cancel last night’s games after Kobe Bryant’s sudden death.

Despite the tragic news of Bryant’s death yesterday – someone who was a big star in the basketball world and loved by many – the NBA made the decision to continue scheduled games.

Several clips show many basketball players and other members of the basketball community who have been devastated by Bryant’s death and may not be ready to play.

One player you see poorly is Houston Rockets’ Tyson Chandler, who sits on the sidelines with tears in his eyes and sadly shakes his head.

A Twitter user tweeted the clip of the destroyed player with the words:

Tyson Chandler is clearly broken. I’m not sure how these players can focus on the game.

Someone else who was extremely upset was the LA Clippers basketball coach, Doc Rivers.

In a pre-game interview, the 58-year-old is suffocated as he talks about telling the team about Bryant’s death.

In an interview, Rivers says:

This is just shocking news for all of us – sorry, I don’t have much to say … I just can’t. I need to speak to a team and tell them to play a game.

While some fans argued that Kobe did not want the games to be canceled, in many cases it was evident that the players were unwilling to play, or in the wrong attitude, to do so.

A basketball fan tweeted:

The NBA should have canceled every single game today. How can you expect these players to know that their friend, teammate, mentor and legend have just tragically passed away? You are literally in tears on the bench, at what price? they shouldn’t have to play. You are out of order.

Another Twitter user agreed and said:

Can’t really resist the idea that it was okay to play NBA games today because “that was what Kobe wanted”. I just don’t buy it. He was a great competitor and wanted everyone to play. But it is devastating. The players weren’t ready. Should be canceled.

A key reason why the NBA has come under fire is because the organization is committed to mental health, and it is fairly obvious that many people were not in good health after the tragic death of Bryant and his 13-year-old Daughter.

The basketball association even has a foundation called NBA Cares, which states that it is committed to “promoting the mental wellbeing of our fans, youth, and communities”.

After Bryant’s death, the NBA changed its Twitter header to a homage to the late basketball star.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement yesterday about Bryant’s death, describing the NBA family as “devastated” and talking about how generous Bryant was.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

