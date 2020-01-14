advertisement

MINNEAPOLIS – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s goal was to play a better all-round game. He did that and more.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career high of 20 rebounds and 10 assists in his first triple double, which led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

“The coach challenged me before the game to put more data in the statistics and do more things,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “Because he thought when I thought I was more capable of what I did.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored an average of 23.7 points in his last 13 games, but has scored far more than one goal in this game, which also corresponded to his career as the best template player. He became the youngest player in league history to score at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in one game.

“He’s tough. He’s tough,” said Andrew Wiggins of Minnesota. “He’s a big guard who can put it on the floor and make it for others, and he’s a bucket. He can make a bucket if he has to. “

Gilgeous-Alexander is the fourth player in second-year NBA history to record a 20-20 triple double. He joins Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson. The only other security guard who has had 20 to 20 triple doubles in the past 30 seasons is former Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

After Gilgeous-Alexander had booked no submission against the Lakers in 35 minutes on Saturday.

“I felt like we were a bit on the heels in the last game against the Lakers,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “That was one of the things Coach mentioned to us when he attacked first. I felt like we did it as a group. If you attack as a group, you will feel better quickly. “

Danilo Gallinari scored 30 points for the Thunder, who has won 12 of his last 15 games and six out of seven on the road.

Naz Reid scored 20 off the bench for Minnesota that was still without Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid has scored a double-digit goal in six of the last eight games. Robert Covington scored 18 points.

The Thunder had a lead of 63-60 at halftime. They went for an 11-2 run at the beginning of the third quarter and then a 10-3 run in the middle of the third quarter to expand their lead in the double digits. Oklahoma City was led by 18.

“I thought the third quarter was important to us,” said Thunder coach Billy Donovan. “We had action, we had really good ball movement, we had some great clips offensive. I found that critical. “

Steven Adams had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Thunder.

Shabazz Napier scored 16 points for the Timberwolves. Rookie Jarrett Culver scored 14 points.

“We obviously need more of everyone when we have people who are outside and who are a big part of this team,” said Ryan Saunders, Minnesota coach. “I was happy with some of the boys.”

TIP-INS

Donner: Forward / center forward Nerlens Noel missed his fifth game in a row due to a sprain on his left ankle. Guard / striker Andre Roberson (recovery from left knee injury) has not played this season. Gallinari was 11 for 12 from the free-throw line. Gallinari’s 30 points were scored in 8 vs 12 shooting. … Chris Paul was held for 15 minutes without a point and without assist in the first half and ended with 10 points and three assists. It was the first time in his career that he failed to score a point or assist in a half-time period of 10 minutes or more.

Timberwolves: Towns missed 14 games with a left knee sprain. He also battled an illness on Monday. … Forward Jake Layman missed his 25th game in a row with a left toe sprain. Minnesota had a series of three home wins.

WELCOME HOME

Mike Muscala, a great thunder king who attended nearby Roseville High School, scored eleven points from the bank. Muscala hit three 3-pointers in 12 minutes.

“It was nice to be home to see my house,” said Muscala. “To see a bit of snow was a bit nice for a change.”

QUIET SECOND HALF

Wiggins scored 10 points in the first half, but was kept goalless in the second half. After shooting 4 for 6 in the first half, he was 0 for 6 in the second half.

“I’m not sure,” said Wiggins. “I couldn’t find out.”

NEXT

Donner: hosts Toronto on Wednesday. Oklahoma City won the first meeting between teams 98-97 in OT on December 29th.

Timberwolves: hosts Indiana on Wednesday in the first team meeting this season.

