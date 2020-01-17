advertisement

NBA leader Milwaukee Bucks outperformed Boston Celtics 128-123 thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double pack. Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and collected 17 rebounds when the Bucks (37-6) extended their winning streak to five games on Thursday.

It was the 35th double double of the season for the current MVP Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Kemba Walker scored 40 points for the Celtics (27-13). In the meantime, the Los Angeles Clippers won twice in a row by beating the Orlando Magic 122:95.

Orlando ended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winning streak on Wednesday, but was unable to substantiate this performance against the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard led the clippers with 32 points, five assists and five rebounds in LA, where Montrezl Harrell added 21 points and Jamychal Green posted 11 points and 13 rebounds.

– Ingram and Mitchell detonate for career highlights in shooting –

Brandon Ingram posted a career high of 49 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a breathtaking 138-132 win in extra time against Utah Jazz. Jazz star Donovan Mitchell continued his career with 46 points.

Will Barton (31 points) and Nikola Jokic (23 points, 12 rebounds), Michael Porter Jr. (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Malik Beasley (27 points) helped the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors 134-131 in OT survive.

– Hayward fights –

It was a tough night for Celtics star Gordon Hayward. Hayward, who was injured during his time in Boston, was one of ten players on the ground and one of nine players who threw seven points from the three-point range in 32 minutes.

The pelicans rose, but Lonzo Ball did not. While doing 13 assists, Ball had only five points in 42 minutes with two of 12 shots from the field and one out of five from a distance.

– Tatum leaves opponents skidding –

Boston’s Jayson Tatum was in good shape this season, sending one opponent to the ground while turning another on the way to the basket.

– Thursday results –

Phoenix Suns 121-98 New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks 128-123 Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans 138-132 Utah Jazz (OT)

Denver Nuggets 134-131 Golden State Warriors (OT)

Los Angeles Clippers 122-95 Orlando Magic

– Bulls at 76ers –

The Philadelphia 76ers will try to create some momentum when they host the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The 76ers (26-16) are 19-2 at home and 7-14 when they greet the Bulls (15-27) at the Wells Fargo Center.

