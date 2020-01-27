advertisement

Kobe Bryant only played for the Los Angeles Lakers during his 20-year career. But last night, NBA teams and players paid tribute to the shooter who died in a helicopter crash early Sunday in Calabasas, California.

At the beginning of today’s schedule, teams across the league exchanged 8-second and 24-second violations, a nod to both numbers that the late shooter wore as a professional. (Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, who normally wear the No. 11, also competed against the Washington Wizards with the No. 8.) And the Dallas Mavericks issued a statement by team owner Mark Cuban that the No. 24 was never is worn again by every player in his team.

connected

However, for some players, the most personal way to show Black Mamba love was to send a message about their sneakers.

advertisement

Players who wrote personal messages on their game shoes included Young, Austin Rivers from the Houston Rockets, and Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors who nodded Bryant on their Adidas sneakers, and Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Phoenix Suns, who wrote : Mamba 4L ”on his Converse All Star Pro BB.

Austin Rivers with a message for Kobe Bryant on his Crazy BYW X shoes.

CREDIT: AP Photo / David Zalubowski

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro was worn by Jaxson Hayes and Frank Jackson of the New Orleans Pelicans, who developed the sets “Mamba Mentality” and “R.I.P. Bean ”on their couples. And Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers carried the undefeated Nike Kobe 1 Protro with messages for Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash.

Montrezl Harrell honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant with his unbeaten x Nike Kobe 1 Protro.

CREDIT: AP Photo / Reinhold Matay

Bryant died today in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, first reported by TMZ Sports and confirmed by the County Sheriff’s Office in LA. According to the AP, the crash resulted in nine fatalities. He was 41 years old.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WS7B9qKUuwA (/ embed)

Want more?

I remember Kobe Bryant, the family man

Sneaker World reacts to the death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant

advertisement