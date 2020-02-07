advertisement

This year’s free agency period started slowly but ended with a bang as a series of moves took place in the final hours before the deadline, which had a significant impact on a number of players. Atlanta added the center after Houston scored a 3-and-D striker, Minnesota and Golden State took the much needed steps, and Cleveland seized a chance for a world-class rebound. The trading period for the NBA 2020 has officially expired. So let’s estimate the winners and losers.

winner

Andrew Wiggins

The high-volume goal scorer has returned to Earth after a fantastic start to the season, despite showing many improvements in his sixth NBA season. The Kansas product scored an average of 22.4 points for career highs on rebounds (5.2), assists (3.7) and threes (2.2) in 2019-20. due to a lack of playmakers currently on the roster. Wiggins could become a Harrison Barnes 2.0 if Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get well. His trade is a profit for both the short and the long time.

D’Angelo Russell (G – MIN)

Russell is in an improved situation on Thursday and takes over Minnesota’s starting position as a guard, which should prove to be advantageous from an imaginative point of view. Just like in Golden State, there is a lot of young talent in the Minnesota backyard, but unlike in Golden State, there is not much to do in Minnesota outside of Karl-Anthony Towns. Expect Russell to handle a heavy workload for his new team and make the Timberwolves even more valuable.

Christian Wood

Wood was impressive every minute this season, though his playing time was largely inconsistent. This should change in the future as Andre Drummond became the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Everywhere, Wood has written a league winner that will serve as the starting point for a free-fall reconstruction team. A must-have in all formats, if still available, and a viable trading destination for the final leg of the fantasy basketball season.

Robert Covington (F – HOU)

Fast offense, check. Bombs off strategy in attack, check. Missing depth in the atrium, check again. RoCo characters will immediately establish themselves as a starter for Houston, where his 3D skills will be used effectively and should be reflected in an increased fantasy production.

P. J. Tucker (F / C – HOU)

The Rockets are obviously eager to play some small ball lineups, and the 6’5 Tucker will likely be the starting center for the future. Expect increased minutes and production without Clint Capela in the fold.

Damion Lee (G – GSW), Ky Bowman (G – GSW)

After Russell and Alec Burks are shipped to a new location, Bowman and Lee are likely to be Golden State’s launch pad for the rest of the season, and Bowman signed a multi-year contract with the Warriors on Thursday. Both players have shown a lot of imagination this year and should play in leagues with 12 teams. In 23 season starts, Lee averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per competition, while Bowman scored 14.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.6 boards and 1 in eight games with at least 30 minutes of action, 6 swipes scored.

Ish Smith (G – WHAT)

Isaiah Thomas’s ‘Trade to the Clippers’ doesn’t move the needle very much for Smith (especially considering that the Wizards bought Shabazz Napier on the same day), although Smith should see a small impairment in usage and production since the suspected starter of the team is progressing.

loser

Clint Capela (C-ATL), John Collins (F / C-ATL)

Capela’s move to Atlanta looks like it is much better from a real world perspective than from a fantasy perspective. Collins is no longer the undisputed main dog on the Atlanta forecourt, but has to give up some rebounds and points to the newcomer, while Capela faces a similar dilemma in his new squad. Both should remain strong games and there will probably be no problems, but the value of each of these guys is huge.

Andre Drummond (C – CLE)

Drummond is moving from a bad to a worse team as he joins a team of Cavs whose doors have been blown up regularly this season. Cleveland’s average lead on victory is -8.8 points in the association’s laziest last place – 6.5 points worse than in Detroit. There is a possibility that Drummond will have less play time to end the season as the Cavs have not been competitive in many games and are often starting in the fourth quarter.

Tristan Thompson (C – CLE)

Thompson will go to the bank in the middle of his career year as Andre Drummond is to take over the starting center for Cleveland immediately. Thompson’s role in the second unit is unlikely to result in a useful fantasy production, and he’s no longer a must in leagues with 12 teams. The acquisition of Drummond significantly lowers its value.

Alec Burks

Burks was a top goal for the Bottom Barrel Warriors this season, though times have changed a lot with his move to Philadelphia. Burks will now be a reserve, and although he should be considered a perpetual offense by the bank, he doesn’t have nearly the same chance as Golden State. It is possible that he will start until Josh Richardson returns, but after that he will not be able to start outside of the lower leagues.

Marcus Morris (F – LAC)

The Thursday to Los Angeles trade was a big boon for Morris’ real basketball outlook as it moves from the league’s worst-run franchise to a contender. However, alongside Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, his fantasy value is a huge success. Morris should be a starter for his new team, but it is very likely that he will see a career high drop of 19.6 points per game in 2019-20.

Shabazz Napier (G – WHAT)

It was nice as long as it lasted. After Jeff Teague opened the door, Napier was well positioned to end the season as the undisputed starting point of Minnesota. Not so fast. He will now go to Washington via Denver and join a list in which Ish Smith is already the point guard. Napier has proven useful, although his role in the country’s capital is still unknown.

Zachary Hanshew is a well known author at FantasyPros. More information from Zachary can be found in his archive and follow him @ zakthemonster,

