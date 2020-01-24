advertisement

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Friday that five-time NBA champion Ron Harper will travel to India from January 25-30 to further expand the league’s basketball game in India.

Harper will stop in Mumbai on the 25th, where he will work with teenagers at the St. Stanislaus School’s NBA Basketball School. On the 26th, he will give a live television appearance in SONY TEN 1’s NBA all-round show “Around The Hoop” to discuss the current season.

The following day, Harper will announce the Reliance Foundation Jr.’s NBA program at Ghatkopar YMCA. Harper will then travel to Chandigarh via Delhi to attend Reliance Foundation Jr.’s NBA program at DAV Senior Public School in Chandigarh on the 30th, and to engage with the coaches as part of the NBA Coaches Academy.

“I am delighted to be returning to India to take part in the NBA initiatives to promote and celebrate basketball,” said Harper. “The game at NBA India Games 2019 is so exciting that I’m excited to see how far the game has come since my last visit in 2013.”

Harper, a 1.80m long rifle guard from Dayton, Ohio, was ranked eighth by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1986 in the NBA draft. He is a five-time NBA champion who was part of the Chicago Bulls three-man team (1996-1998). He also won the championship twice with the Los Angeles Lakers (2000 and 2001).

Since 2006, more than 35 active and retired NBA and WNBA players have visited India with the NBA, including Bruce Bowen, Muggsy Bogues, Chris Bosh, Swin Cash, Seth Curry, Dwight Howard, Robin Lopez, Pau Gasol and Tamika Catchings, Jason Richardson, Kevin Durant, Brook Lopez, Rashard Lewis, Tim Hardaway Sr., Robert Horry, Harrison Barnes and Kevin Martin.

In April 2017, the NBA launched the NBA Basketball School, a worldwide network of classroom-based basketball development programs that is open to players ages 6 to 18 from outside the United States under a multi-year contract with India On Track (IOT), a leading player Sports management, marketing and development company in India. There are currently 27 active NBA basketball schools in nine cities across India.

