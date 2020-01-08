advertisement

The NBA, Twitter, and Turner Sports have agreed to extend the live content and highlights agreement for several years, including the addition of former NBA veteran and podcast and media personality Channing Frye as the lead analyst for Twitter live streams of selected TNT games in the second half of the season.

As an extension of a live stream project that started last season with isolation cams for a single player, the Twitter handle @NBAonTNT will be a live stream for the second half of at least 20 regular seasonal games, the All-Star Game and 16 playoffs, offer games, including the Western Conference Finals.

Frye, co-moderator of the new social centric show #Handles on NBA TV and a popular podcaster, will be the main analyst for the live streams alongside a rotating group of basketball social media personalities and influencers. Personalities that appeared on the streams last year included Shaquille O’Neal, Baron Davis, Jason Terry, Shams Charania, Patrick Beverley, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jared Dudley.

Fans can vote for the player they want to see in a poll on the NBA’s Twitter account in the first half. The league’s live stream during the opening battle of the Lakers and Clippers on October 22, Los Angeles saw a 64% increase in minutes watched and 68% more simultaneous viewers than last season’s current stream, measured by NBA Numbers. Over 48,200 responded to the survey, in which the second half of the iso-cam was aimed at LeBron James, an increase of 76% over the previous year.

Live streams and other second-screen experiences have been expanded significantly on #NBATwitter and other platforms over the past year. ESPN has launched its only online hoop stream show hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth prior to Saturday’s primetime games last season, and has launched this show for the 2019-2020 campaign for Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN app extended one season. Bleacher Report waded into these waters last season with a monthly Twitter live show for Thursday TNT games, featuring House Of Highlights founder Omar Raja, who has been advertised by ESPN since then. Even individual teams like the Brooklyn Nets publish shoulder content for selected games, such as a pregame show in which two of their analysts appear exclusively for Facebook.

“As an early adopter of the social platform, it is exciting to see the # NBATwitter community grow into one of the largest and most active social media fanbases in the world,” said Sam Farber, NBA vice president of digital media, at a release. “As part of our expanded partnership, #NBATwitter will spark interest in live NBA games, let fans know where to watch the action, and fans get closer to league through the NBA on TNT second-screen streaming experiences, Bring teams and players. “

Since the start of the season in late October, the league has focused on a wider selection of video content packages for Twitter, including game highlights, pre-game warm-up exercises for players, and interactive questions and answers to improve the # NBATwitter conversation.

“This partnership fits together perfectly,” said TJ Adeshola, head of U.S. Sports Partnerships on Twitter, in a press release. “It not only offers fans more of what they want to see, but also an ideal platform for marketers to find out about the events in the NBA on Twitter.”

