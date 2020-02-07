advertisement

It’s LeBron James again, who takes on Giannis Antetokounmpo as captain of the NBA All-Star Game.

The two superstars will compete against each other in the All-Star Draft, where they will compete against each other until they have selected their respective twelve-man squad.

James was the first choice after receiving the most votes for the All-Star game and took over Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

Antetokoumpo surprised with the second choice when he took the tall man Joel Embiid from Philadelphia 76.

James maintained the mood in LA with his team by grabbing Kawhi Leonard, and Antetokounmpo maintained his global mood with Pascal Siakam.

Before his next selection and with James Harden still on the board, Antetokounmpo delivered a shot at the bearded superstar of the Houston Rockets.

“I’ll go with someone who passes the ball on.”

The teams were gathered, but the fans watching had to scratch over the team that Antetokounmpo had put together.

While James filled his squad with distance and three-point shooting, Antetokounmpo invited bigs and sub-optimal shooters.

Giannis is the MVP as a player, but he’s terrible at designing an all-star team.

– Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) February 7, 2020

Lebron is just better than the Greek freak in this GM thing … plain and simple … one day Giannis will dominate a young man like this

– Chris Geeter McGee (@ geeter3) February 7, 2020

Okay, Giannis Antetokounmpo will never be a GM … Yikes.

– Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) February 7, 2020

The team that Giannis designs is not good at all.

– Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) February 7, 2020

NBA ALL STAR GAME ROSTER

TEAM LEBRON

Anthony Davis

Kawhi Leonard

Luka Doncic

James Harden

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

Nikola Jokic

Jayson Tatum

Chris Paul

Russell Westbrook

Domantas Sabonis

TEAM GIANNIS

Joel Embiid

Pascal Siakam

Kemba Walker

Trae Young

Khris Middleton

Bam Adebayo

Rudy Gobert

Jimmy Butler

Kyle Lowry

Brandon Ingram

Donovan Mitchell

