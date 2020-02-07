It’s LeBron James again, who takes on Giannis Antetokounmpo as captain of the NBA All-Star Game.
The two superstars will compete against each other in the All-Star Draft, where they will compete against each other until they have selected their respective twelve-man squad.
James was the first choice after receiving the most votes for the All-Star game and took over Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.
Antetokoumpo surprised with the second choice when he took the tall man Joel Embiid from Philadelphia 76.
James maintained the mood in LA with his team by grabbing Kawhi Leonard, and Antetokounmpo maintained his global mood with Pascal Siakam.
Before his next selection and with James Harden still on the board, Antetokounmpo delivered a shot at the bearded superstar of the Houston Rockets.
“I’ll go with someone who passes the ball on.”
The teams were gathered, but the fans watching had to scratch over the team that Antetokounmpo had put together.
While James filled his squad with distance and three-point shooting, Antetokounmpo invited bigs and sub-optimal shooters.
Giannis is the MVP as a player, but he’s terrible at designing an all-star team.
– Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) February 7, 2020
Lebron is just better than the Greek freak in this GM thing … plain and simple … one day Giannis will dominate a young man like this
– Chris Geeter McGee (@ geeter3) February 7, 2020
Okay, Giannis Antetokounmpo will never be a GM … Yikes.
– Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) February 7, 2020
The team that Giannis designs is not good at all.
– Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) February 7, 2020
NBA ALL STAR GAME ROSTER
TEAM LEBRON
Anthony Davis
Kawhi Leonard
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Ben Simmons
Nikola Jokic
Jayson Tatum
Chris Paul
Russell Westbrook
Domantas Sabonis
TEAM GIANNIS
Joel Embiid
Pascal Siakam
Kemba Walker
Trae Young
Khris Middleton
Bam Adebayo
Rudy Gobert
Jimmy Butler
Kyle Lowry
Brandon Ingram
Donovan Mitchell
