Ben Simmons is back in the field in an open race for Eastern Conference starting positions at NBA’s All Star game next month.

Simmons ranked sixth among the East Guards with 159,065 votes after the first fan poll (AEDT) was released on Friday.

With 443,412 votes, Trae Young from Atlanta was leading, followed by Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn (432,481 votes) and Kemba Walker from Boston (450 votes behind Irving).

It was a contrasting story for other international stars when Luka Doncic, the Slovenian defender of Dallas, chose the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee for the overall lead of the early voting results released on Thursday.

Doncic, last season’s NBA rookie of the year, was the top player with 1,073,957 fan votes, with “Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo with just 599 votes and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James with 1,020,851 votes third place.

Doncic led the Western Conference Guards, with NBA leader James Harden of the Houston Rockets in second place (749,080) and Portland Damian Lillard in third place (202,498).

James, a five-time NBA MVP, went with his next team-mate Anthony Davis in third place in the Los Angeles Clippers on 955,246 and 2019 in the NBA final, MVP Kawhi Leonard. A distant fourth was Clipper star Paul George on 280,894.

Antetokounmpo led the elections in the east, with the great Cameroonian man Joel Embiid from Philadelphia second with 606,534 points and his compatriot Pascal Siakam third with 544,302 points of the current champion Toronto, last season’s NBA Most Improved Player. Jimmy Butler from Miami finished fourth with 431,483.

media_cameraBen Simmons (center) with (l-r) Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Town and Kawhi Leonard at last year’s All-Star game.

Fans have 50 percent of the vote to elect the 10 starters of this year’s all-star game in Chicago on February 17, while current NBA players have 25 percent and a media panel the last 25 percent by two Identify guards and three starters for the Eastern and Western conferences.

Voting ends on January 20. The starters and captains will be announced on January 23. Each captain selects the starting line-up and reserve line-up from the available players regardless of the conference. All-Star reserves will be announced on January 30th.

Kyrie Irving second in the All Star guards at the Eastern Conference? Tacko falling over Bam Adebayo? Derrick Rose and Zach LaVine about Ben Simmons and Jaylen Brown?

lol fan voting is such a joke

– Dennis Chambers (@DennisChambers_) January 2, 2020

